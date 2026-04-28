Aadhaar can now be linked with your Google account; check step-by-step process

Google has announced its partnership with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which now allows its users in the country to save their Aadhaar details directly on the company's Google Wallet app.

Google has announced its partnership with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which now allows its users in the country to save their Aadhaar details directly on the company's Google Wallet app. The search giant, in a new blog post, announced that the new feature will allow users to create a secure, digital version of their Aadhaar on their smartphone.

Google will now facilitate linking Aadhaar ID after its collaboration with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). However, Aadhaar-Google linking will not be like Aadhaar linking with PAN cards or bank accounts, but users can now store their identity details in Google Wallet. This simply means from now on Google Wallet can be used to authenticate a user with Aadhaar details.

Additionally, Google has informed that currently Wallet authentication is aligned with select partners, including PVR INOX and BharatMatrimony. The new move is aimed at making identity verification smoother and accessible, providing users with an easy platform to prove their identity without the hassle of a physical card.

How to add your Aadhaar details to Google Wallet?

The following steps would allow the users to store and use their Aadhaar digitally with secure verification.

-Update your Google Wallet with the latest version

-Open the app and tap the ‘+’ or ‘Add to wallet’ button

-Choose the option to add an ID card or Aadhaar card

-Enter your Aadhaar card number after which you will receive an one-time-password (OTP) on your registered mobile number

-Enter the OTP to confirm and add your Aadhaar “verifiable credential” in your wallet.

According to Google, users can add their card to Google Wallet from:

1. The official Aadhaar app

-Open the app

-Sign in and verify your identity.

-Tap 'Add to Wallet' and select 'Google Wallet'.

-Tap Continue.

Follow the on-screen instructions to add Aadhaar to Wallet.



2. The Google Wallet app

-Open the app.

-Tap Add.

-Tap Aadhaar to be redirected to the Aadhaar app.

-Enter details to sign in.

-Follow steps 2-5 above ‘From the Aadhaar card’.

How Aadhaar works on Google Wallet?

Once users add their Aadhaar credentials to Google Wallet, they can use them at times when identity verification is required, for example proving their age, confirming their identity on apps, or even filling out forms. As per Google, users can now store Aadhaar as a “verifiable credential” on their device. This would offer the user to save their ID safely for both online and offline verification.

Aadhar data can be stored through Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials, which is an offline-verification protocol that UIDAI launched a few months ago. On the Aadhaar App, released by UIDAI a few months ago, users can avail those features which Google offers. That is to say, Aadhaar details of the users will be safely updated on the Wallet app installed on their phone and can be used anywhere and at anytime they need to prove their identity.