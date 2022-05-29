File Photo

While the 5G network is yet to be available worldwide, global smartphone brand Nokia’s CEO Pekka Lundmark has claimed that 6G mobile networks will be commercially available by 2030.



Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Lundmark mentioned that he does not believe that smartphones will be the most "common interface", reports GizmoChina.

Also, READ: 6G network will be commercially available by 2030, says Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark

"By then, definitely the smartphone as we know it today will not anymore be the most common interface," Lundmark was quoted as saying.



"Many of these things will be built directly into our bodies," he added.



Lundmark did not go into much detail about exactly how or what this will seem like but he went on to say that by 2030, there will be a "digital twin of everything", which will necessitate "huge computational resources".



The report mentioned that companies have already started investing greatly in 6G.



Some of the world’s biggest tech giants, such as Qualcomm, Apple, Google, and LG, are seen to participate and even collaborate on this next-generation technology.

