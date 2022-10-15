5G speed in India: What to expect and how fast it will consume your data plan

File Photo

5G service has been introduced in India and is now accessible in eight cities. The service is still under beta testing. Jio and Airtel have both introduced 5G services. While Jio only offers service in four cities, Airtel has expanded its 5G coverage to eight cities.

Many people are anticipating the launch of 5G services in their area. While 5G promises lightning-fast connections, the price of a misstep will increase in proportion to the volume of data sent. Recent 5G speed tests have shown speeds of up to 600Mbps. Assume you go to download a movie, but instead download something else by mistake.

Much of the video will have already downloaded by the time you cancel the command. Thus, you will lose many hundred megabytes of data due to a single wrong click.

What will be the speed of 5G?

Ookla recently conducted a 5G speed test, which uncovered the speeds of Jio and Airtel 5G. In Delhi, the fastest 5G speed available was from Jio at 598.58 Mbps, while the slowest was from Airtel at 197.98 Mbps (about 600 Mbps). Simultaneously, in Kolkata, Airtel's speed was measured at 33.83 Mbps. The jio speed in this area is 482.02Mbps.

In Mumbai, the 5G speeds of Airtel and Jio are respectively 271.07Mbps and 515.38Mbps. Varanasi residents may expect to get 516.57 Mbps via Airtel's 5G network and 485.22 Mbps from Jio's 5G network.

It's hardly surprising that a single accidental click may result in the loss of hundreds of megabytes of data in today's highly connected world. For instance, if we continue to utilise a recharge with 2GB or 3GB of daily data as we do now, our internet connection might be lost in a short amount of time.

The quantity of data needed for normal activities like surfing the Internet or doing work is same to that required by 4G. The time it takes to do things like surf the web or download files will be cut down significantly by the lightning-fast 5G connection.