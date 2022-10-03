Search icon
5G in India: Why you can not see 5G network signal on your smartphone

5G launched in India but you still can not see 5G network signal on your smartphone. Here a few key reasons.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 09:48 AM IST

5G in India

The 5G network was officially launched at the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the telecom giants Airtel and Jio have already started to roll out the next-generation mobile network in major cities across the country. Although the 5G network is now officially available in the country, smartphone users are complaining that they are not able to see the 5G network signal on their device. As we are currently in the initial phase of 5G roll out in the country, there are several reasons due to which you are not able to see 5G network signal on your smartphone. Here are a few key reasons:

Why you are not able to see 5G network signal on your smartphone

5G is not available in your city
As mentioned, the 5G network is only available in a limited Indian cities currently. As revealed by Airtel, its 5G service will only be accessible in 8 Indian cities initially including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, and Bangalore. Jio 5G is also limited to tier 1 cities as of now.

Your smartphone does not support 5G
You need to have a 5G smartphone to access the 5G network. If your smartphone does not have 5G bands, it will not be able to access the 5G network. To check if your smartphone supports 5G network, you can head into the Settings or you can check the OEM’s website.

5G is not enabled on your smartphone
To use the 5G network on your smartphone, you need to enable it by heading into Settings. But this will not solve your problem. Your smartphone manufacturer also needs to enable 5G for your device through an OTA update. As 5G is now available in India, you can expect updates for your smartphone anytime soon.

5G tariffs not enable
Just like 3G and 4G networks used to have different tariff plans, you need a separate 5G tariff to use the 5G network on your smartphone. As of now, the companies have not announced 5G tariff plans but they claim to keep the prices similar to the 4G tariffs.

