5G in India: Do you need new SIM to use 5G network or your old SIM will work

All you need to know about 5G SIM.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

PM Modi launched 5G in India today, at the sixth annual Indian Mobile Congress (IMC 2022). The introduction of 5G is also anticipated to improve remote data monitoring in industries like mining, manufacturing, telemedicine, and storage, among others. Now, the real question arises if you need a new SIM to use the 5G network or if your old SIM will work.

The simple response to this query is "no." For 5G services, you don't need to purchase a new SIM card. There are several challenging issues, nevertheless, that you must remember.

The smart card known as SIM (Subscriber Identity Module), which was first developed during the 2G period, was based on an earlier mobile communication standard. With the launch of 3G, the name was changed to USIM (Universal Subscriber Identity Module), and the new smart cards were built to the new 3GPP standard. Technically speaking, these more recent SIM cards are also known as Rel 99+ USIM cards, and they support 2G, 3G, 4G, and even 5G networks.

Therefore, when 5G launches in the nation, if you already have a SIM card that functions well with 4G/LTE networks, it will also function with 5G. With your current 4G SIM, you should be able to connect to a 5G network and use mobile data and make calls. Nevertheless, some cell operators are requiring their customers to switch to new SIM cards in order to utilise expanded 5G capabilities. 

