5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves discovered in J-K, know all about metal and why its used in EV batteries

On Thursday, the Union Government said that 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves have been found for the first time in the country in Jammu and Kashmir. Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in EV batteries.

Currently, India imports many essential minerals such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt. But this discovery of lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir can make sure that battery and EV manufacturers won’t have to rely on imports.

Why is lithium is used in EV batteries?

Lithium batteries have a high power-to-weight ratio, high energy efficiency, good high-temperature performance, and low self-discharge. These are one of the many reasons why lithium is used in EV batteries. In addition to this, many components of lithium-ion batteries can be recycled which makes them a boon for the environment.

With the latest discovery of lithium reserve in India, it will beeasier for manufacturers to bring the price of batteries down which will further help to reduce the price of EVs.

Not just electric vehicles, it will also help the smartphone manufacturing in the country. Most smartphones these days are powered by lithium-ion batteries. With the reduction in price, it will help increase the production and reduce the costs of smartphones in India.

In a statement, the Ministry of Mines said, "Geological Survey of India for the first time established Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir."

It further that 51 mineral blocks including Lithium and Gold were handed over to respective state governments.