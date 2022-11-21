5 useful government apps not available for iPhone users (file photo)

There are several apps which help us organise our stuff. Though most apps are available for both Android and iPhone users, there are certain government apps only available for Android smartphones. This means iPhone users cannot use them on their phones. Here are some of these prominent apps.

DND

The TRAI DND (Do Not Disturb) app enables users to register their mobile number under DND to avoid Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC)/ Telemarketing Calls / SMS. This is based on TRAI's Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations 2018.

MyGrievance

‘MyGrievance’ is developed by National Informatics Centre in collaboration with Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, Government of India.

It serves as a platform for public to lodge grievances related to central and state government organizations and to monitor them.

One can also track the status of their grievances in real-time.

PMO India

The official app for the Indian Prime Minister's Office (PMO) offers all the latest information and updates regarding the PM's office. The app is available in 13 languages.

Yogyata

An online learning platform, the app is designed to make the user learn new skills and make them eligible for their future jobs.

Jeevan Pramaan

The app offers biometric-enabled Aadhaar-based Digital Life Certificates to pensioners. Users can download the PDF copy of the certification with their Jeevan Pramaan ID.