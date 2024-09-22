5 reasons why you should skip iPhone 16 and wait for iPhone 17 launch in 2025

With the iPhone 16 series set to launch on September 20, 2024, many tech enthusiasts are eager to get their hands on the latest model. However, if you can hold off for another year, waiting for the iPhone 17 may be the smarter choice. The iPhone 16 series promises some upgrades, but it largely follows a familiar pattern with incremental improvements. In contrast, early rumors suggest that the iPhone 17 could deliver more significant enhancements. Here are five compelling reasons to consider skipping the iPhone 16 and waiting for the iPhone 17.

1. Upgraded Display for Standard Models

One of the most exciting rumors surrounding the iPhone 17 is the potential for a larger display. Reports indicate that the standard models may feature a 6.27-inch and 6.86-inch display, up from the current 6.12-inch and 6.69-inch sizes. More importantly, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus are expected to include ProMotion technology, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and a more responsive experience—far superior to the 60Hz refresh rate of the iPhone 16.

2. Enhanced Selfie Camera

For selfie lovers, the iPhone 17 is rumored to come with a 24MP front-facing camera across all models. Apple has stuck with a 12MP selfie camera since the iPhone 14 series, but the jump to 24MP could significantly enhance photo quality, making your selfies even sharper and more vibrant. If capturing stunning selfies is a priority for you, waiting for the iPhone 17 could be worth it.

3. Increased RAM for Better Performance

Performance is another area where the iPhone 17 is expected to shine. Analysts predict that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models will come with a substantial upgrade to 12GB of RAM, compared to the 8GB found in the current models. The standard iPhone 17 may also receive a RAM boost, enabling improved multitasking capabilities, enhanced AI features, and overall better performance. If you rely on your device for demanding tasks, the increased RAM will be a significant advantage.

4. Introduction of the iPhone 17 Air

In a notable shift, Apple may replace the "Plus" models with a new iPhone 17 Air. This model is anticipated to have a slimmer and lighter design, likely featuring a single rear camera similar to the iPhone SE. With a display size around 6.5 inches, the iPhone 17 Air could provide a fresh option for those who prefer a more portable device without sacrificing quality.

5. Innovative Features: Under-Display Face ID and Anti-Reflective Display

The iPhone 17 may bring groundbreaking innovations, such as under-display Face ID technology, allowing for a more seamless design while enhancing security. Additionally, rumors suggest the introduction of a new anti-reflective, scratch-resistant display that could outperform Apple's current Ceramic Shield. Some reports even hint at the use of Gorilla Glass Armor, which would provide added durability.