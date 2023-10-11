2024 Apple Watch ‘unlikely’ have ‘significant’ innovation: Report

Headlines

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 date revised due to wedding rush; check details

Kartik Aaryan 'most likely' to appear on Koffee With Karan 8, despite his alleged fallout with Karan Johar: Report

Viral video: Desi woman raises temperature with scintillating dance to Getup Jawani, watch

Israel’s hard-hitting retaliation after Hamas attack: Gaza neighborhoods leveled, impending blackout

Meet woman who works in Rs 1,92,000 crore company, daughter-in-law of India's richest pharma billionaire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel Hamas War: Death toll crosses 3000 in Gaza, Hamas threatens to Kill Israeli hostages

Israel-Palestine War: Antony Blinken to travel to Israel in display of solidarity after Hamas attack

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 date revised due to wedding rush; check details

10 Famous scientists who never received Nobel Prize

Upcoming box office clashes of 2023

7 deadliest plants in the world that can kill you

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

Israel Hamas War: Death toll crosses 3000 in Gaza, Hamas threatens to Kill Israeli hostages

Israel-Palestine War: Antony Blinken to travel to Israel in display of solidarity after Hamas attack

Israel Hamas War: Gaza faces humanitarian crisis as Israel continues complete siege, UN concerned

Kartik Aaryan 'most likely' to appear on Koffee With Karan 8, despite his alleged fallout with Karan Johar: Report

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

HomeTechnology

Technology

2024 Apple Watch ‘unlikely’ have ‘significant’ innovation: Report

According to the analyst, integrating Vision Pro headsets with the Apple Watch can create an unparalleled and innovative health management experience to drive shipment momentum for both products further.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 2024 Apple Watch will “unlikely” offer “significant innovative experiences” and will not adopt a micro-LED display, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

“The highly anticipated blood glucose monitoring feature won’t happen in 2024 and possibly not in 2025,” he wrote in a Medium post on Tuesday.

Kuo believes these features are at least two years away from being added to the Apple Watch.

He also predicted that this year’s Apple Watch shipments are expected to decline by approximately 15 per cent (year-on-year) to 36-38 million units.

“The Apple Watch is a classic example of a product that succeeded through repositioning. However, based on current shipment momentum, it may need to be repositioned again if there’s an unfortunate year-over-year decline again in 2024,” Kuo stated.

According to the analyst, integrating Vision Pro headsets with the Apple Watch can create an unparalleled and innovative health management experience to drive shipment momentum for both products further.

Meanwhile, Apple’s 3nm chipsets, which are just beginning to hit the market, with the Apple A17 Pro being the first, are expected to see a decline in demand in 2024.

According to Kuo, demand for this emerging technology may be weak next year, prompting major players to take a step back.

Apple is expected to reduce orders for 3nm chips next year, forcing the Netherlands-based semiconductor company ASML to reduce EUV equipment shipment by 20 to 30 per cent.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

A software engineer leading the technological curve in the USA - Sai Nitisha Tadiboina

Meet IIM alumnus whose 6-y-o firm bought 25-y-o giant for Rs 4546 crore, he spent Rs 40 crore on luxury Mumbai flat

Joe Root becomes England's leading run-scorer in ODI World Cup history

Swiggy One Lite membership launched at Rs 99: Free food, Instamart deliveries, check details

India vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup 2023: Spotlight on Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE