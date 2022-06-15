Headlines

2022 MacBook Pro with M2 chip to be available for pre-order from June 17: Price, features and how you can order

Apple launched a new 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 along with MacBook Air 2022 with M2 chip at the WWDC 2022 event earlier this month.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

2022 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro price

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2, available in silver and space grey, starts at Rs 129,900. The device is offered in three RAM and storage options. Buyers can opt for 8GB of RAM, 16GB of RAM, and 24GB of RAM. The RAM can be paired with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB of SSD storage. The top of the line 2022 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro with 24GB RAM and 2TB SSD storage will be available at Rs 2,49,900 in India. 

As mentioned earlier, the new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is powered by the M2 chip. It features a next-generation 8-core CPU with advancements in both performance and efficiency cores, along with Apple’s next-generation GPU, which now has up to 10 cores — two more than M1. And with its active cooling system, MacBook Pro is claimed to sustain pro performance for those with more demanding workflows. 

For users working with RAW images in apps like Affinity Photo, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is claimed to be nearly 40 percent faster than the previous generation,2 and up to 3.4x faster for users who are upgrading from a model without Apple silicon.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 also supports up to 24GB of fast unified memory — along with 50 percent more memory bandwidth. The MacBook Pro also  includes support for ProRes encode and decode, so users can play back up to 11 streams of 4K and up to two streams of 8K ProRes video. When it comes to battery, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 is claimed to deliver up to 20 hours of video playback. 

