Xiaomi launches new Redmi 10 in India: Know prices, specs and features

Xiaomi launched the new Redmi 10 for the Indian market on Thursday. The new Redmi 10 comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery.
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. It has 1.5W loudspeakers, gorilla glass protection to prevent those scratches and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The phone will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores from March 24, 12 noon.
1. Camera
It features a 5MP front, 50MP primary camera alongside a 2MP depth helper.
2. Battery
With a 6000mAh battery, the new Redmi supports 18W fast charging.
3. Colour
The Redmi 10 comes in Midnight Black, Pacific Blue and Caribbean Green colours.
4. Specs
The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and has 1.5W loudspeakers along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.
5. Price
The new Redmi 10 will be available in two variants.
4GB + 64GB - Rs10,999
6GB + 128GB – Rs 11,999