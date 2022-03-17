Xiaomi launches new Redmi 10 in India: Know prices, specs and features

The smartphone is powered by a 6000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

Xiaomi launched the new Redmi 10 for the Indian market on Thursday. The new Redmi 10 comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. It has 1.5W loudspeakers, gorilla glass protection to prevent those scratches and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores from March 24, 12 noon.