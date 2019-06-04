WWDC 2019: From iOS 13 to iPad OS- all the big announcements made by Apple Here are all the big announcements. Jun 4, 2019, 09:46 AM IST WWDC 2019, the annual developers’ conference for Apple, has kicked off. As expected, Apple is set to make a host of announcements including new versions of its operating systems. Tim Cook, the CEO for Apple, took the stage at the San Jose Convention Center to kick off the five-day developer-focused event. As part of the annual routine, Apple will hold more than 100 technical and design focused sessions with the help of its engineers to help app developers. In addition to the sessions aimed at helping iOS, macOS, and watchOS developers, Apple will also hold a number of hands-on labs so that developers can learn how to implement latest features directly from Apple engineers. The company will also conduct consultations, get-together, special events, along with scholarships for students and members from STEM organization to further help its developer community. Talking about the announcements, Apple has kicked things off by announcing the much-anticipated iOS 13, the latest version of the mobile operating system by Apple that will power all mobile devices. Considering that these announcements are significant in nature, let’s dive into everything announced in detail. Originally published in bgr.in

1. Apple TV gets facelift

1/10 Apple has redesigned the home screen on the Apple TV to showcase full-screen previews of newly released TV shows and media. Tim also announced multi-user support on Apple TV OS showcasing the ease to switch between different users. Multi-user support means that each user in the home will have personalized recommendation, “Up Next” section and more. Apple TV 4K will also support Xbox One S controller and Sony Play Station Dual Shock controller for Apple Arcade. To conclude this section, Cook also revealed new under-water screen savers for Apple TV.



2. Apple Watch and watchOS 6

2/10 WatchOS will come with a number of new watch faces, each with options to add more information to these watch faces. The company has also introduced taptic audio chimes to the Apple Watch where the watch will give a taptic feedback along with an audio cue to mark an hour. Apple also introduced the new Audiobooks app, voice memo, and calculator to the watchOS 6. However, the more significant part of this announcement was making apps independent of a companion iOS device. To do this, Apple is bringing the App Store to Apple Watch. With this users can browse apps meant for Apple Watch along with app description, screenshots, and app reviews. The company is also bringing more health capabilities to Apple Watch with watchOS 6. As part of this, the company is introducing Activity Trends to give users a sense of how they are doing.



3. Apple iOS 13 and the Dark mode

3/10 Before introducing Apple iOS 13, Tim took a pot shot at Google for its less than stellar adoption rate for Android 9 Pie. Introducing Apple iOS 13, the company revealed that it is changing the way Apple iOS apps are packaged. This will result in 50 percent lighter apps while downloading, 60 apps lighter in size while updating and twice as fast while launching. However, the highlight of iOS 13 is the introduction of the Dark Mode. Apple also revealed that it has revamped the “Reminders” app along with new features in Safari, Mail, and Maps.



4. Apple Maps refurbished

4/10 The company has rebuilt its Maps data from the ground up. Apple is planning to roll out the new Maps to all of the US by the end of the year along with some select countries. As part of the revamp, the company also showcased “Look around” that is just Google Maps “Street View” on steroids. The company also took shots at Google stating that it does not require users to slip a switch for privacy in Maps.



5. Memoji more personalised

5/10 Apple is introducing a lot of new customization to Memojis to make them more personalized. This includes hairstyles, makeup, imperfections in teeth, AirPods, and more. To take things to the next level, the company is also introducing Memoji stickers. These Memoji stickers are integrated into the system keyboard in an increasing number of apps.



6. iPadOS

6/10 Apple has finally separated the operating system for the more powerful iPad with the new iPadOS. This is a redesigned version of iOS that can make use of the more powerful hardware on iPad with much better multi-tasking, and split-view. Apple has also redesigned the home screen where users can also pin widgets on home screen along with the app grid.



7. Apple Mac Pro's latest version introduced

7/10 Apple has finally introduced the much-anticipated refresh of the Mac Pro. The new Apple Mac Pro will come with aluminum frame along with complete molecularity and access to the internals. It will come with a new Intel Xeon processor with up to 28-cores, 300-watt power, up to 1.5 terabytes of RAM, PCIe expansion, two 10 gigabit ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB Type-A ports, 3.5mm audio mini-jack.



8. Apple MacOS Catalina

8/10 As part of the new OS, the company is finally breaking iTunes into three different apps, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple TV. Apple has also mode iPhone sync to the Finder. The company has also introduced a new “Sidecar” feature where users can use their iPad as a secondary screen with their MacOS devices and Apple Pencil as an input method for their MacOS devices. Users with disabilities can now control the MacOS Catalina and iOS 13 with their voice.



9. ARKit 3: RealityKit

9/10 Apple introduced a new version of ARKit known as ARKit 3. As part of this new version, the company also revealed RealityKit where developers can use photorealistic rendering along with camera effects and support for more complex environments. As part of the new version, Apple is also introducing real-time people occlusion which means that 3D AR objects go behind people in the real world. This feature also allows users to capture real-time motion from people in a frame. Developers can use this motion data to animate models and other objects made using ARKit 3. To showcase this, the company demonstrated “Minecraft Earth” based on ARKit 3.



10. Apple introduces SwiftUI