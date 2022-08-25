Why Apple's September 7 event may be first of its kind

Apple is expected to launch a range of product including iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2 and others at the Far Out September 7 event.
Apple has finally sent out invites for its much-awaited ‘Far Out’ event that will take place on September 7. Apple’s fall event is the one of the most talked about topics on the social media platforms right now and it seems to be obvious due to the legacy it has created over the years. At the Far Out event, Apple is expected to launch new flagship products including iPhone, AirPods, Macs and others. Although the tech giant does not reveal anything about its event or products ahead of the official announcement, known analysts often reveal what Apple fans can expect. Over the past few weeks, we saw tons of reports claiming that Apple will break the new pattern of hosting the fall event on the second Tuesday September and will schedule the special event on September 7. The reports about event date have turned out to be true and if the other rumours around the products are to be believed, then the Apple Far Out September 7 event may be first of its kind. Here’s why:
1. First notchless Apple iPhone model
Apple will likely launch its first notchless iPhone at the Far Out event on September 7. The tech giant is expected to ditch the notch in the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max for a ‘pill shaped + punch hole’ cutout at the front. We have seen numerous renders and dummies over the past few months confirming the change. Samsung Display is reportedly developing panels for the new display.
(Image: MacRumors)
2. First AirPods with USB-C charging port
Apple is tipped to launch the second-generation AirPods Pro TWS earbuds at the Far Out event. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 will reportedly feature a USB-C charging port, marking a beginning of a total transition by the tech giant. Apple is rumoured to shorten or completely remove the stem in the AirPods Pro 2 model. Under the hood, the 2022 Apple AirPods are said to have significant upgrades such as a new system-in-package for H1 processor and better battery.
(Image: 52audio)
3. The revival of the iPhone ‘Max’
Apple launched the first iPhone Max model in 2018 and since 2019, the Max moniker has been only limited to the Pro models. However, this year Apple is expected to launch a iPhone 14 Max model that will have similar features as vanilla iPhone 14 smartphone but with a bigger display. The company is reportedly killing the ‘Mini’ model due to lack of sales.
4. “Biggest year for Apple Watch”
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, 2022 will be the biggest year for Apple Watch as the company is expected to unveil three smartwatches this year - standard Watch Series 8, a new SE, and a more "rugged" watch for people into "extreme sports." The Apple Watch will reportedly feature an upgraded processor.
5. First major in-person event since COVID-19 pandemic
The Far Out event will be Apple’s first major in-person event since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic. In the last two years, most of the Apple events that were livestreamed were pre-recorded. This year too, the event was rumoured to be a recorded one, however, Apple event invites confirm that there will be an in-person component.