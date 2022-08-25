Why Apple's September 7 event may be first of its kind

Apple has finally sent out invites for its much-awaited ‘Far Out’ event that will take place on September 7. Apple’s fall event is the one of the most talked about topics on the social media platforms right now and it seems to be obvious due to the legacy it has created over the years. At the Far Out event, Apple is expected to launch new flagship products including iPhone, AirPods, Macs and others. Although the tech giant does not reveal anything about its event or products ahead of the official announcement, known analysts often reveal what Apple fans can expect. Over the past few weeks, we saw tons of reports claiming that Apple will break the new pattern of hosting the fall event on the second Tuesday September and will schedule the special event on September 7. The reports about event date have turned out to be true and if the other rumours around the products are to be believed, then the Apple Far Out September 7 event may be first of its kind. Here’s why: