WhatsApp tip: How to send HD photos on WhatsApp chats - Check step-by-step guide

You've probably seen that when you send a photo to a contact over WhatsApp, it doesn't always appear in the same quality as it did when you sent it.
When it comes to WhatsApp, the messaging app is used by people all over the world because it allows users to interact from far distances. If friends, relatives, or family members want to say something, they quickly send a message on WhatsApp. If they only want to exhibit a photo or video, WhatsApp is a convenient way to do so.
If we're talking about photos, you've probably seen that when you send a photo to a contact over WhatsApp, it doesn't always appear in the same quality as it did when you sent it. The photo's quality suffers as a result of the compression. The challenge now is how to ensure that the photo reaches the recipient in its exact quality.
1. Simplest way to send HD photos over WhatsApp
Converting an original picture into a document and then sending it is the simplest way to share it to someone on WhatsApp. This technique is both simple and effective. The photo's quality is unaffected by this.
2. Go to Document option
First, access the WhatsApp chat of the person to whom you want to share the photograph in original quality, then click on the symbol of the clip and select the option of Document. The non-image file will then appear.
3. Browse, select and send
Then simply select Browse other docs from the given option. After that, select and share any picture in original quality that you wish to send. That photo will be delivered in its exact quality to the recipient.
4. New WhatsApp function coming soon?
It is rumoured that WhatsApp is planning to introduce a function that will allow users to only share high-quality photos to one another. You won't need to convert photographs to documents if this feature is added.