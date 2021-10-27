WhatsApp tip: How to send HD photos on WhatsApp chats - Check step-by-step guide

You've probably seen that when you send a photo to a contact over WhatsApp, it doesn't always appear in the same quality as it did when you sent it.

When it comes to WhatsApp, the messaging app is used by people all over the world because it allows users to interact from far distances. If friends, relatives, or family members want to say something, they quickly send a message on WhatsApp. If they only want to exhibit a photo or video, WhatsApp is a convenient way to do so.

If we're talking about photos, you've probably seen that when you send a photo to a contact over WhatsApp, it doesn't always appear in the same quality as it did when you sent it. The photo's quality suffers as a result of the compression. The challenge now is how to ensure that the photo reaches the recipient in its exact quality.