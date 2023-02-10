WhatsApp Status becomes more interesting, gets a bunch of new features

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe and over the years, the company has added several features that makes the platform a lot more than just a messaging app. The introduction of Instagram Story-like feature called WhatsApp Status helped the messaging platform to get a more social media-like approach. For those who are unaware, WhatsApp Status is a popular way to share ephemeral updates with friends and close contacts. They disappear in 24 hours and may include photos, videos, GIFs, text, and more. As the status section is getting popular with each day, WhatsApp has announced a set of new features to status that make it easier to express yourself and connect with others. These updates have started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. Take a look at the new WhatsApp Status features below.