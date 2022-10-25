WhatsApp down: Telegram, Signal and other apps that you can use

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app is down today since 12:30 pm as users are unable to send or receive any individual or group messages. Only one tick is showing to the users who are trying to send messages to people. Worldwide conversation difficulties have been reported by a large number of WhatsApp users. Yet Meta, the parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp, has not yet provided a formal statement. Even WhatsApp's online and desktop applications were unavailable, not only for smartphone users. How long WhatsApp will take to get back to normal is unknown.