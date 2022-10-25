Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

WhatsApp down: Telegram, Signal and other apps that you can use

WhatsApp users are unable to send or receive message through the platform.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 25, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app is down today since 12:30 pm as users are unable to send or receive any individual or group messages. Only one tick is showing to the users who are trying to send messages to people. Worldwide conversation difficulties have been reported by a large number of WhatsApp users. Yet Meta, the parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp, has not yet provided a formal statement. Even WhatsApp's online and desktop applications were unavailable, not only for smartphone users. How long WhatsApp will take to get back to normal is unknown.
 
You can utilise the texting services Signal, Telegram, iMessage and more which provide features that are practically identical to WhatsApp.

1. Telegram

Telegram
1/5

Telegram is one choice if you'd prefer to have something connected to your phone number that is similar to WhatsApp. Telegram gives users the choice to talk in groups of up to 200,000 individuals, self-destruct messages, and share files. Additionally, it syncs messages across all of your devices and is completely free to use.

2. Signal

Signal
2/5

Signal is one of the most obvious options for those who value their privacy and security more. You will receive WhatsApp's security without Facebook's involvement because WhatsApp uses the same open-source end-to-end encryption mechanism as Signal. It allows group calling as well as phone, text, and video calling.

3. iMessage

iMessage
3/5

The best WhatsApp substitute for iPhone or Mac users is iMessage. Sometimes the simplest solution is the best. Regardless of whether a phone number supports iMessage, you can still send messages to it. iMessage is just as feature-rich as other well-known messaging services, supporting pictures, GIFs, video, and group calls.

4. Google messages

Google messages
4/5

Google Messages is Google’s answer to iMessage, and it's usually available on modern Android phones right out of the box. If you can't find it, you can download Google Messages from Google Play. When using Google Messages to communicate with anyone else, end-to-end encryption is automatically enabled, and you can transmit all of your customary photographs and files just like you would with a service like WhatsApp.

5. Discord

Discord
5/5

Discord is now more than just a place to chat with other gamers. You can send messages, emojis, emotes (if you have Discord Nitro), GIFs, photos, and even documents using Discord's personal communications function. After sharing your screen, you may also conduct audio or video calls or even go online together.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From fastest fifty to most editions as captain of a team: 5 records held by Indian players in T20 World Cup
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, AR Rahman, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi promote Mani Ratnam's film
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AUS vs SL: Huge blow to Australia as Adam Zampa tests Covid positive ahead of crucial match
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.