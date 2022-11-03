WhatsApp Communities, bigger groups and other features announced by Mark Zuckerberg

1/5

The CEO of Meta announced that WhatsApp has launched the 'communities' feature in an effort to allow larger group discussions on the platform.

“Today we’re launching Communities on WhatsApp. It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more. We’re also rolling out polls and 32-person video calling too. All secured by end-to-end encryption, so your messages stay private,” Zuckerberg stated in a statement.