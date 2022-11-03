Search icon
WhatsApp Communities, bigger groups and other features announced by Mark Zuckerberg

Latest features announced by WhatsApp on November 3.

  • Raunak Jain
  • Nov 03, 2022, 04:35 PM IST

On November 3, Mark Zuckerberg made a major announcement on the introduction of a few new features for WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta. Today is a great day for all WhatsApp users as Meta announced four new features, enabling them to take advantage of the popular Communities feature as well as other features like the ability to include 32 people in a video call and the option to include 1024 users in a single WhatsApp group, making it a significant update.

1. WhatsApp Communities

The CEO of Meta announced that WhatsApp has launched the 'communities' feature in an effort to allow larger group discussions on the platform.

“Today we’re launching Communities on WhatsApp. It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more. We’re also rolling out polls and 32-person video calling too. All secured by end-to-end encryption, so your messages stay private,” Zuckerberg stated in a statement.

2. Create polls within chats

WhatsApp is getting the poll feature which would now enable you to create polls within the chats. The functionality lets users create polls within the group quickly with the ability to vote.

3. 32 participants in one video call

WhatsApp has also announced that group video calls with up to 32 people would be supported on the app. On both Android and iOS, WhatsApp presently allows you to add up to 32 people to group voice conversations, and the same limit will now apply to group video calls.

4. 1024 users in one group

Whatsapp now allows you to create groups with up to 1024 participants. This feature will help many large families and organisations in adingd almost all of their members into a single group.

5. Keep your app updated

These WhatsApp features won’t immediately be accessible to the public and may take some time to be available globally. So don’t already plan to get on a ‘This or that’ fight using the poll feature. Even though this is an official announcement about a global rollout, according to a WeBetaInfo report. The best recommendation is to keep your version of WhatsApp updated in order to get it faster.

