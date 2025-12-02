FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

When will Indians get Visa-free entry to Russia? After Vladimir Putin allows Chinese, Delhi in talks with Moscow

Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru on December 1? This date has special connection with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's....

6,6,6,6,6,6,6: 14-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts history, becomes FIRST teenager to...

Meet India’s most influential bureaucrat, IAS officer who is said to be Prime Minister’s right hand, he is...

How Samantha Ruth Prabhu recycled her gown from 2017 wedding to Naga Chaitanya as her wedding pics with Raj Nidimoru go viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband Raj Nidimoru 'still married' to Shhyamali De? Friend’s explosive statement goes viral, creates confusion

Pakistan's political crisis: Is it Army vs Imran Khan's PTI? Will Adiala Jail showdown widen civil–military conflict?

Lost your phone? Here's how Sanchar Saathi app can help you get it back, all you need to know

Govt's BIG clarification on Sanchar Saathi: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says app not mandatory, users can...

Bold move by IITs on campus placements, takes BIG action against over 20 companies; reason is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
When will Indians get Visa-free entry to Russia? After Vladimir Putin allows Chinese, Delhi in talks with Moscow

When will Indians get Visa-free entry to Russia? After Vladimir Putin allows...

Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru on December 1? This date has special connection with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's....

Why Samantha married Raj on December 1? This date has connection with Naga...

6,6,6,6,6,6,6: 14-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts history, becomes FIRST teenager to...

14-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts history, becomes...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch: Key features, specifications, price in India, other details

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch: Key features, specifications, price

K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7 K-dramas to be released on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and other OTT platforms

K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7

Samantha Ruth Prabhu weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony, guests, food, puja, homage to... at Linga Bhairavi Temple

Samantha weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony

HomePhotos

TECHNOLOGY

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch: Key features, specifications, price in India, other details

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro launched in India today, featuring a powerful Dimensity 9500 processor, Zeiss cameras, and premium features.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 02, 2025, 12:05 PM IST

1.Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro launched today

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro launched today
1

Vivo unveil its latest flagship lineup, the Vivo X300 series, in India today. The new family includes two models, Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, which will succeed the popular X200 series from last year. 

 

Advertisement

2.Launch schedule

Launch schedule
2

The Vivo X300 series launched today in India at 12 PM. The brand hosts a launch event that is available to watch live through its official YouTube channel and social media platforms.

3.Expected price and variants in India

Expected price and variants in India
3

Vivo is planning to position the X300 lineup in the premium flagship segment. According to reports, the Vivo X300 may be available in three configurations:

12GB + 256GB: Rs 75,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 81,999

16GB + 512GB: Rs 85,999

The Vivo X300 Pro will likely launch at Rs 1,09,999 for a single variant featuring 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

4.Features and specifications

Features and specifications
4

Both models are powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which promises high performance, power efficiency, and advanced AI capabilities.

To support the new camera technology, Vivo includes its own Pro Imaging VS1 and V3+ imaging chips, designed to enhance low-light photography, portrait shots, and video clarity.

The phones will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, offering a modern interface, customisation options, and smoother system performance.

TRENDING NOW

5.Camera systems on Vivo X300 and X300 Pro

Camera systems on Vivo X300 and X300 Pro
5

Camera performance is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the series, thanks to Zeiss' collaboration.

Vivo X300 Pro Camera Setup

50MP Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens, 200MP HPB APO telephoto camera, 50MP JN1 front camera

Standard Vivo X300 Camera Setup

200MP HPB main camera with OIS, 50MP Sony LYT-602 telephoto lens, 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens, 50MP front camera

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
When will Indians get Visa-free entry to Russia? After Vladimir Putin allows Chinese, Delhi in talks with Moscow
When will Indians get Visa-free entry to Russia? After Vladimir Putin allows...
Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru on December 1? This date has special connection with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's....
Why Samantha married Raj on December 1? This date has connection with Naga...
6,6,6,6,6,6,6: 14-year-old circket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts history, becomes FIRST teenager to...
14-year-old circket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripts history, becomes...
Meet India’s most influential bureaucrat, IAS officer who is said to be Prime Minister’s right hand, he is...
Meet India’s most influential bureaucrat, IAS officer who is said to be PM's...
How Samantha Ruth Prabhu recycled her gown from 2017 wedding to Naga Chaitanya as her wedding pics with Raj Nidimoru go viral
How Samantha Ruth Prabhu recycled her gown from 2017 wedding to Naga Chaitanya a
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch: Key features, specifications, price in India, other details
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch: Key features, specifications, price
K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7 K-dramas to be released on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and other OTT platforms
K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7
Samantha Ruth Prabhu weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony, guests, food, puja, homage to... at Linga Bhairavi Temple
Samantha weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement