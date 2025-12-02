Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch: Key features, specifications, price in India, other details

When will Indians get Visa-free entry to Russia? After Vladimir Putin allows Chinese, Delhi in talks with Moscow
TECHNOLOGY
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 02, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
1.Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro launched today
Vivo unveil its latest flagship lineup, the Vivo X300 series, in India today. The new family includes two models, Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, which will succeed the popular X200 series from last year.
2.Launch schedule
The Vivo X300 series launched today in India at 12 PM. The brand hosts a launch event that is available to watch live through its official YouTube channel and social media platforms.
3.Expected price and variants in India
Vivo is planning to position the X300 lineup in the premium flagship segment. According to reports, the Vivo X300 may be available in three configurations:
12GB + 256GB: Rs 75,999
12GB + 512GB: Rs 81,999
16GB + 512GB: Rs 85,999
The Vivo X300 Pro will likely launch at Rs 1,09,999 for a single variant featuring 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.
4.Features and specifications
Both models are powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which promises high performance, power efficiency, and advanced AI capabilities.
To support the new camera technology, Vivo includes its own Pro Imaging VS1 and V3+ imaging chips, designed to enhance low-light photography, portrait shots, and video clarity.
The phones will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, offering a modern interface, customisation options, and smoother system performance.
5.Camera systems on Vivo X300 and X300 Pro
Camera performance is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the series, thanks to Zeiss' collaboration.
Vivo X300 Pro Camera Setup
50MP Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens, 200MP HPB APO telephoto camera, 50MP JN1 front camera
Standard Vivo X300 Camera Setup
200MP HPB main camera with OIS, 50MP Sony LYT-602 telephoto lens, 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens, 50MP front camera