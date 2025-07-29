Twitter
Advertisement
Upcoming smartphones launch in August 2025: Pixel 10, Vivo V60 and more

India will see major smartphone launches in August 2025, including Google Pixel 10, Vivo V60, and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro. These phones bring top specs like 100x zoom, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipsets, and 7,000mAh batteries, making them worth waiting for.

Muskan Verma | Jul 29, 2025, 02:50 PM IST

1.Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10
1

Google’s Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold will debut with better cameras, ultra-res zoom, Wi-Fi 7, Qi 2 charging, UWB, and Thread support in Pro models. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will get a bigger screen and battery.

 

2.Vivo V60

Vivo V60
2

The Vivo V60 will launch with a Zeiss-backed camera, 100x telephoto zoom, and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and comes in three sleek colours.

 

3.Vivo Y400

Vivo Y400
3

Expected specs include Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, Android 15, 8GB RAM, AMOLED screen, and IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance. Colour options may include Olive Green and Glam White.

 

4.Oppo K13 Turbo Pro

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro
4

Launched in China, the Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro are expected in India with a 50MP main camera, 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh, and a large vapour cooling chamber for gamers.

 

5.Top Smartphones to launch in India

Top Smartphones to launch in India
5

From premium flagships like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to mid-range beasts like Vivo Y400 and Oppo K13 Turbo, August 2025 is set to bring powerful specs, sleek design, and long battery life for every type of user.

 

