Upcoming smartphones launch in August 2025: Pixel 10, Vivo V60 and more

TECHNOLOGY
Muskan Verma | Jul 29, 2025, 02:50 PM IST
1.Google Pixel 10
Google’s Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold will debut with better cameras, ultra-res zoom, Wi-Fi 7, Qi 2 charging, UWB, and Thread support in Pro models. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will get a bigger screen and battery.
2.Vivo V60
The Vivo V60 will launch with a Zeiss-backed camera, 100x telephoto zoom, and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and comes in three sleek colours.
3.Vivo Y400
Expected specs include Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, Android 15, 8GB RAM, AMOLED screen, and IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance. Colour options may include Olive Green and Glam White.
4.Oppo K13 Turbo Pro
Launched in China, the Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro are expected in India with a 50MP main camera, 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh, and a large vapour cooling chamber for gamers.
5.Top Smartphones to launch in India
From premium flagships like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to mid-range beasts like Vivo Y400 and Oppo K13 Turbo, August 2025 is set to bring powerful specs, sleek design, and long battery life for every type of user.