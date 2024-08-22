Top space agencies in the world, India is at...

From NASA to ISRO, here are top space agencies in the world:
The world’s space agencies are constantly pushing the boundaries of space exploration and discovering something new in the cosmos. There are 195 countries in the world, and out of these 195 countries only 77 countries have space agencies. And only 13 countries have launching capabilities. Let's explore world's top 5 space agencies.
1. NASA - United States
NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) was established in 1958, is renowned for its pioneering space exploration missions. From the iconic Apollo moon landings to the Mars rover missions, NASA has been at the forefront of space exploration, scientific research, and technological advancements. With a focus on both crewed and robotic missions, NASA continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and inspire people worldwide with its groundbreaking discoveries. This America's space agency ranks at the first place in the list.
2. Roscosmos - Russia
Roscosmos, (Russian Federal Space Agency) has a rich history in space exploration, dating back to the Soviet era. Responsible for launching crewed missions to space stations like the International Space Station (ISS) and conducting ambitious space missions, Roscosmos plays a vital role in advancing space technology and scientific research. Collaboration with international partners has been a hallmark of Roscosmos' endeavors in space exploration. The Russian space agency ranks second in the list.
3. ESA - Europe
The European Space Agency (ESA) is an intergovernmental organisation comprising 22 member states, is dedicated to space exploration, scientific research, and international collaboration in space missions. From launching satellites to exploring distant planets and conducting cutting-edge research in space science, ESA plays a crucial role in advancing Europe's presence in space exploration and technology development. It is the third leading space angency in the world.
4. CNSA - China
China National Space Administration (CNSA) has made significant strides in space exploration in recent years. From crewed space missions to lunar exploration and the development of its space station, CNSA has demonstrated a commitment to advancing its space program. With ambitious plans for future missions, including Mars exploration, CNSA is a key player in the global space community. This China's space agency comes at number four in the list,
5. ISRO - India
Indian Space Reseacrch Organisation (ISRO) is at the fifth position in this list. It has gained international recognition for its cost-effective space missions and remarkable achievements. From launching satellites for communication and remote sensing to the successful Mars Orbiter Mission and Chandrayaan missions to the Moon, ISRO has showcased India's capabilities in space technology and exploration. With plans for future missions to explore Mars and beyond, ISRO continues to make significant contributions to space research.