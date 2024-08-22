Top space agencies in the world, India is at...

1/5

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) was established in 1958, is renowned for its pioneering space exploration missions. From the iconic Apollo moon landings to the Mars rover missions, NASA has been at the forefront of space exploration, scientific research, and technological advancements. With a focus on both crewed and robotic missions, NASA continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and inspire people worldwide with its groundbreaking discoveries. This America's space agency ranks at the first place in the list.