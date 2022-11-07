Telegram rolls out THESE new features with major update, take a look here

Telegram Messenger in its latest update has rolled-out Topics in Groups, Collectible Usernames, new interfaces for operating systems and more to enhance the user chat experience. Moreover, the platform brings some unique features for its premium users such as Voice-to-text for video messages. Earlier, the premium users were only able to transcribe voice messages. A bunch of 12 new emoji packs have also been added to Telegram Premium. The app has also released several interface-driven updates for Android, iOS and desktop apps.

In the latest blog by Telegram’s CEO & Founder, Pavel Durov wrote, “I feel particularly excited about today’s Telegram update. It adds topics to large groups, transforming these linear chats into slick mobile-friendly versions of good old Internet Forums. Take a look at the new Telegram features here.