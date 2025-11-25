Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS

Why Deepti Sharma could be the ‘most in-demand' player in WPL 2026 auction? Here's all you need to know
TECHNOLOGY
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 25, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
1.Tata Sierra 2025 makes its grand return
Tata Sierra returned to the Indian market with the legendary nameplate, with a fresh design language, updated platform, and modern technology while preserving the Sierra’s distinctive identity.
2.Starting price and variant options
Tata Sierra 2025 has been launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a limited-period offer. The SUV is available in four trims, with bookings opening on December 16, and deliveries scheduled from January 15, 2026.
3.Powertrain options revealed
The new Sierra is offered with three engine options:1.5-litre TGDi Hyperion turbo-petrol: 160 PS, 255 Nm, paired with 6AT 1.5-litre NA Revotron petrol: 106 PS, 145 Nm, paired with 6MT or 7DCA 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel: 118 PS, up to 280 Nm, paired with 6MT or 6AT
These options ensure a spread that caters to both city drivers and powerful highway users.
4.New-Gen ARGOS Platform
The Sierra sits on Tata’s new ARGOS architecture, an all-terrain-ready platform compatible with both ICE and EV models. This structure offers flexibility, higher durability, and off-road compatibility, making it suitable for diverse driving needs.
5.TiDAL 2.0 Electrical Architecture
The Sierra debuts TiDAL 2.0, India’s first Ethernet-based electric ICE vehicle. It supports 1 Gbps data speeds, 5G connectivity, OTA updates, and enhanced cybersecurity features. This modern system ensures fast communication between ECUs and cloud-based services.
6.Tech-Loaded Interiors
Tata has packed the Sierra with features usually seen in higher-segment SUVs:Horizon View triple-screen dashboard display SonicShaft soundbar Largest panoramic sunroof in its segment MeSpace and Relax modes 5G connectivity and IP-based telematics
This combination creates a futuristic driving experience.