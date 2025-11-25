FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS

Tata Sierra 2025 launched in India with a new design, advanced features, powerful engines, and modern safety tech.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 25, 2025, 02:06 PM IST

1.Tata Sierra 2025 makes its grand return

Tata Sierra 2025 makes its grand return
1

Tata Sierra returned to the Indian market with the legendary nameplate, with a fresh design language, updated platform, and modern technology while preserving the Sierra’s distinctive identity.

2.Starting price and variant options

Starting price and variant options
2

Tata Sierra 2025 has been launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a limited-period offer. The SUV is available in four trims, with bookings opening on December 16, and deliveries scheduled from January 15, 2026.

3.Powertrain options revealed

Powertrain options revealed
3

The new Sierra is offered with three engine options:

1.5-litre TGDi Hyperion turbo-petrol: 160 PS, 255 Nm, paired with 6AT 1.5-litre NA Revotron petrol: 106 PS, 145 Nm, paired with 6MT or 7DCA 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel: 118 PS, up to 280 Nm, paired with 6MT or 6AT

These options ensure a spread that caters to both city drivers and powerful highway users.

4.New-Gen ARGOS Platform

New-Gen ARGOS Platform
4

The Sierra sits on Tata’s new ARGOS architecture, an all-terrain-ready platform compatible with both ICE and EV models. This structure offers flexibility, higher durability, and off-road compatibility, making it suitable for diverse driving needs.

5.TiDAL 2.0 Electrical Architecture

TiDAL 2.0 Electrical Architecture
5

The Sierra debuts TiDAL 2.0, India’s first Ethernet-based electric ICE vehicle. It supports 1 Gbps data speeds, 5G connectivity, OTA updates, and enhanced cybersecurity features. This modern system ensures fast communication between ECUs and cloud-based services.

6.Tech-Loaded Interiors

Tech-Loaded Interiors
6

Tata has packed the Sierra with features usually seen in higher-segment SUVs:

Horizon View triple-screen dashboard display SonicShaft soundbar Largest panoramic sunroof in its segment MeSpace and Relax modes 5G connectivity and IP-based telematics

This combination creates a futuristic driving experience.

