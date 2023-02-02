Search icon
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 break cover: Specifications, features and more

Here’s everything that you need to know about Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Feb 02, 2023, 12:08 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy S23 series has made its global debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. Just like the previous years, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series comprises three smartphones - Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy unleashes a premium experience, including groundbreaking AI, future-ready mobile gaming experience and powerfully sustained game play with the world’s fastest mobile graphics. The Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are now available for pre-order and if you are planning to buy a new Galaxy S23 series smartphone, here’s everything that you need to know.

The new Galaxy S23 series will be available starting on February 17, 2023 on Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Store, and at major carriers and retailers. The full lineup comes in four nature-inspired matte hues: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. Consumers who purchase their device online at Samsung.com can also access exclusive colors: Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 series is the first to feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering durability for long-term use and consisting of an average of 22 percent pre-consumer recycled content. Plus, every Galaxy S23 smartphone comes in a redesigned packaging box which applied paper made with 100 percent recycled paper.

  • Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.
  • Dimensions: 3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35 in
  • Camera: 200MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 10MP telephoto (3X zoom), 10MP telephoto (10X zoom), 12MP front camera.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage.
  • Battery: 5,000mAH
  • OS: Android 13 based One UI 5.1

 

  • Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.
  • Dimensions: 3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35in
  • Camera: 50MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 10MP telephoto (3X zoom), 12MP front camera.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.
  • Battery: 4,700mAH
  • OS: Android 13 based One UI 5.1

 

  • Display: 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.
  • Dimensions: 2.79 x 5.76 x 0.3in
  • Camera: 50MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 10MP telephoto (3X zoom), 12MP front camera.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
  • Battery: 3,900mAH
  • OS: Android 13 based One UI 5.1

 

