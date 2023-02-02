Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 break cover: Specifications, features and more

Samsung Galaxy S23 series has made its global debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. Just like the previous years, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series comprises three smartphones - Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy unleashes a premium experience, including groundbreaking AI, future-ready mobile gaming experience and powerfully sustained game play with the world’s fastest mobile graphics. The Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are now available for pre-order and if you are planning to buy a new Galaxy S23 series smartphone, here’s everything that you need to know.