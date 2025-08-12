Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…

750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas
TECHNOLOGY
Muskan Verma | Aug 12, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
1.Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series India price and availability
The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G starts at Rs 27,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 29,999 for 8GB+256GB. The Pro model starts at Rs 37,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 39,999 for 12GB+256GB. Colours include Knight White, First Purple, Midnight Maverick, Silver Knight, and Purple Phantom. Sale begins August 18.
2.Better gaming
A highlight of the K13 Turbo series is the Storm Engine cooling fan under the main camera. Using air-cooling with a 3mm duct, it reduces airflow resistance and maximises efficiency, ensuring smooth performance during heavy gaming and multitasking.
3.Built for durability with IP ratings
Despite the built-in fan, Oppo ensures durability with IPX9, IPX8, and IPX6 water protection. It also has a submersible pump design for enhanced reliability, making it a solid choice for users worried about long-term durability.
4.Powerful processors and benchmark scores
The K13 Turbo Pro runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, while the K13 Turbo uses MediaTek Density 8450. Both scored over 22 lakh points in AnTuTu benchmarks, promising excellent gaming, multitasking, and app performance for demanding users.
5.Long battery life and AI features
A massive 7000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging takes the phone from 1% to 100% in 54 minutes. AI features include AI Game Assistant, AI Voice Assistant, AI Eraser 2.0, Outdoor Mode 2.0, and AI Clarity Enhancer for a smarter, smoother experience.