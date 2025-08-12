Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…

1 . Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series India price and availability

The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G starts at Rs 27,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 29,999 for 8GB+256GB. The Pro model starts at Rs 37,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 39,999 for 12GB+256GB. Colours include Knight White, First Purple, Midnight Maverick, Silver Knight, and Purple Phantom. Sale begins August 18.