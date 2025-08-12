Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas

Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand

Indian Railways big update! Union Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw announces free Wi-Fi on stations of THESE cities, here's how to access

Will Volodymyr Zelenskyy join Vladimir Putin in Alaska? Will he cede territories under control of Russian Army?

Viral video: Neil Nitin Mukesh strips to underwear, dances to Salman Khan's iconic song, leaves netizens puzzled: 'Is he doing a film with him?'

BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as he tops the list of India's most valuable...

Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina Rodriguez costs almost 10 times than MS Dhoni's IPL salary: Check its original price

Jaya Bachchan's father said his 'family is utterly ruined' after her marriage to Amitabh Bachchan: 'I have not brought you into this world to just...'

Meet IAS power couple Jasmeet Singh Sandhu and Artika Shukla, same batch as IAS Tina Dabi-Athar Aamir, met in..., now posted in...

Election 2025: Impact of language politics in Eastern India - How vote conflicts are reshaping Bengal, Assam, Bihar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas

750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand

Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS

Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?

Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and mor

HomePhotos

TECHNOLOGY

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series debuts in India with Storm Engine cooling, Snapdragon & Density processors, 7000mAh battery, and AI tools. Priced from Rs 27,999, these gaming-ready smartphones will go on sale from August 18 with launch offers and bank discounts.

Muskan Verma | Aug 12, 2025, 03:02 PM IST

1.Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series India price and availability

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series India price and availability
1

The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G starts at Rs 27,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 29,999 for 8GB+256GB. The Pro model starts at Rs 37,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 39,999 for 12GB+256GB. Colours include Knight White, First Purple, Midnight Maverick, Silver Knight, and Purple Phantom. Sale begins August 18.

Advertisement

2.Better gaming

Better gaming
2

A highlight of the K13 Turbo series is the Storm Engine cooling fan under the main camera. Using air-cooling with a 3mm duct, it reduces airflow resistance and maximises efficiency, ensuring smooth performance during heavy gaming and multitasking.

3.Built for durability with IP ratings

Built for durability with IP ratings
3

Despite the built-in fan, Oppo ensures durability with IPX9, IPX8, and IPX6 water protection. It also has a submersible pump design for enhanced reliability, making it a solid choice for users worried about long-term durability.

4.Powerful processors and benchmark scores

Powerful processors and benchmark scores
4

The K13 Turbo Pro runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, while the K13 Turbo uses MediaTek Density 8450. Both scored over 22 lakh points in AnTuTu benchmarks, promising excellent gaming, multitasking, and app performance for demanding users.

TRENDING NOW

5.Long battery life and AI features

Long battery life and AI features
5

A massive 7000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging takes the phone from 1% to 100% in 54 minutes. AI features include AI Game Assistant, AI Voice Assistant, AI Eraser 2.0, Outdoor Mode 2.0, and AI Clarity Enhancer for a smarter, smoother experience.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
RBI breaks silence after ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance requirement to Rs 50000: 'It is not in...'
RBI breaks silence after ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance requirement to Rs 5000
Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching with AIR…, currently posted in...
Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS officer, cracked UP
'If they have something in mind...': BCCI clears air on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI future ahead of 2027 World Cup
BCCI clears air on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI future ahead of 2027 World Cu
Don't ask for salary, OTHERWISE...: Horrifying video of shopkeeper brutally beating his staffs with belt goes viral - WATCH
Horrifying video of shopkeeper beating his staffs with belt goes viral - WATCH
This is world’s first stealth fighter armed with Zircon hypersonic and nuclear KH-102 missiles, capable of striking targets thousands of kilometres away
This is world’s first stealth fighter armed with Zircon hypersonic and...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…
Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and mor
Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth’s 5 blockbuster action movies
Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth’s 5 blockbuster action movies
Before Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR face off in War 2, these Indian spy thrillers will keep you entertained
Before War 2, these Indian spy thrillers will keep you entertained
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE