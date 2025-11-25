OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch

Dharmendra death: Superstar's sudden cremation raises eyebrows, no state honours, no public viewing; what happened behind the scenes?
TECHNOLOGY
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 25, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
1.Design and durability
The OnePlus 15R introduces a new design language that sets it apart from the previous model. Instead of the large circular camera module found on the 13R, the 15R adopts a cleaner square camera cutout similar to the design of the OnePlus 15. The OnePlus 13R came with an IP65 rating, but the upcoming 15R takes durability several steps higher with ratings such as IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, offering stronger resistance to water and dust.
2.The new action key
OnePlus 15R's feature allows users to assign shortcuts for quick access. One interesting function is the ability to open Mind Space, where users can capture, store, and manage important notes or ideas using AI assistance.
3.Performance
The OnePlus 15R could be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which means it may come equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. This is a major upgrade from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering the 13R.
4.Display
The OnePlus 15R may feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with an ultra-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, offering sharp visuals and fluid animations. The 13R, in comparison, offers a slightly larger 6.78-inch AMOLED screen but with a 120Hz refresh rate.
5.Battery and charging
Battery life is one of the most exciting upgrades. The OnePlus 13R already impressed with its 6,000mAh battery, but the 15R is expected to take things much further with a massive 8,000mAh battery. This makes it even larger than the 7,300mAh cell found in the flagship OnePlus 15.
6.Cameras
The camera of the OnePlus 13R features a triple-camera system, including a 50MP main, 50MP telephoto, and 8MP ultrawide lens. On the other hand, leaks suggest the 15R will come with a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultrawide lens.
7.Expected price in India
Price details are still under wraps, but considering OnePlus increased prices for its flagship phones this year, the 15R may also see a small jump compared to the OnePlus 13R’s launch price of Rs 42,999.