OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch

1 . Design and durability

The OnePlus 15R introduces a new design language that sets it apart from the previous model. Instead of the large circular camera module found on the 13R, the 15R adopts a cleaner square camera cutout similar to the design of the OnePlus 15. The OnePlus 13R came with an IP65 rating, but the upcoming 15R takes durability several steps higher with ratings such as IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, offering stronger resistance to water and dust.