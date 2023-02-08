OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad and everything else OnePlus launched at Cloud 11 event: IN PICS

If you missed the OnePlus Cloud 11 event, here is everything that the company launched at its first major event of 2023.
OnePlus hosted a special OnePlus Cloud 11 event in India on February 8 where it launched a range of products for the Indian market including the flagship OnePlus 11 5G smartphone. The event in New Delhi was live streamed for viewers around the country and soon after the launch, the new OnePlus devices started to trend on social media platforms. If you missed the OnePlus Cloud 11 event, here is everything that the company launched at its first major event of 2023.
1. OnePlus 11 5G
OnePlus 11 5G is the new flagship smartphone from OnePlus which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. It features a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display and Hasselblad backed triple rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor. When it comes to battery, the OnePlus 11 5G gets a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast-charging system.
In India, the OnePlus 11 5G will go on sale on 14 February at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores and Amazon.in. The device will retail at Rs 56,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 61,999 for the 16+256GB variant. Eager fans can also pre-order the device on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and Amazon.in starting 7th February 2023.
2. OnePlus 11R 5G
The OnePlus 11R 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. With support for 100W SUPERVOOC and a 5000mAh battery with Battery Health Engine (BHE), the OnePlus 11R charges from 1% to 100% in just 25 minutes to minimize downtime. The OnePlus 11R comes with a new triple camera system with 50MP primary sensor.
The OnePlus 11R 5G will retail at Rs 39,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 44,999 for the 16+256GB variant.
3. OnePlus Buds Pro 2
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is the first earbuds to offer spatial audio stability and compatibility for Android users. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also boast an equalizer EQ tuned by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, allowing users to adjust the balance of frequency components. OnePlus also entered an exclusive partnership with Danish loudspeaker manufacturer Dynaudio to co-create the MelodyBoost Dual Drivers. The 11mm+6mm dual driver technology is claimed to deliver low frequency for a deeper, fuller, and more texture dynamic bass.
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) function and transparency mode that allows users to engage in conversation with people around them with the earbuds on. In India, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will go on sale on 14 February for Rs 9,999.
4. OnePlus Pad
In a first for a tablet, the front of the OnePlus Pad uses a 2.5D rounded edge and has an 88% screen-to-body ratio. The screen is wrapped in a unified metal body constructed from aluminium alloy. OnePlus Pad is powered by the latest Dimensity 9000 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM. The OnePlus Pad has a 9510mAh battery designed to give over 14.5 hours of video watching and 1 month standby life. It features a 11.61-in screen featuring Dolby Vision support, an industry-first 7:5 ratio and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. OnePlus Pad also comes with the OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard. The company has not yet revealed the price of the OnePlus Pad.
5. OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro
The new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro serves as an extension of the premium Q Series portfolio which debuted in 2019. The new OnePlus TV is equipped with a flagship-level 4K QLED display with 120 Hz Refresh Rate and MEMC technology. Additionally, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro also offers the most powerful sound system in the OnePlus TV segment, delivering a combined 70W output, Co-tuned with Dynaudio, as well as powered by Dolby Atmos and a punchy 30W subwoofer. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro will be priced at Rs 99,999, and will be available on open sale in March 2023 in India.
6. OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro Keyboard
OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro Keyboard is the brand’s first mechanical keyboard and is fully-customizable. It is the first keyboard in the industry to feature Marble-mallow keycaps. OnePlus has worked with leading keyboard brand Keychron to create a keyboard layout and connection that synchs with multiple operating systems, including MacOS, Windows and Linux. More information about OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro Keyboard, including availability and pricing, will be available in the coming weeks.