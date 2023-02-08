OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad and everything else OnePlus launched at Cloud 11 event: IN PICS

1/6

OnePlus 11 5G is the new flagship smartphone from OnePlus which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. It features a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display and Hasselblad backed triple rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor. When it comes to battery, the OnePlus 11 5G gets a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast-charging system.

In India, the OnePlus 11 5G will go on sale on 14 February at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores and Amazon.in. The device will retail at Rs 56,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 61,999 for the 16+256GB variant. Eager fans can also pre-order the device on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and Amazon.in starting 7th February 2023.