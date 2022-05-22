Old Apple products selling for lakhs online, do you own any of these devices?

1/4

The iPod is being discontinued; Apple recently announced. This may be adding to the appeal of the pioneering models of the device that caused a music revolution. The hit product from Apple is from a time when the tech legend Steve Jobs was around to unveil it for the world.

Recently, a factor-sealed iPod from the 1st generation brought back a stunning $23,000 (over Rs 17 lakh). Similarly, an iPod Classic 5GB 1st generation model reported sold for $1,599 or Rs 1.24 lakh. Other big sales saw an iPod Classic selling for $1,388 (Rs 1.08 lakh) and $1,045 (Rs 81,000) in the recent few months.

Photo: Pexels