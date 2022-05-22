Old Apple products selling for lakhs online, do you own any of these devices?

Old Apple devices: Majority of these products have now been discontinued by the iPhone maker and that may be the reason adding to its appeal.
Electronic items are generally not considered collectibles whose value increases over time. However, Apple’s pioneering and cult status in the industry means that certain of its hit products from over time are selling for thousands of dollars or lakhs of rupees online. Majority of these products have now been discontinued by the iPhone maker and that may be the reason adding to its appeal. Some Apple products have been era-defining, which automatically makes them coveted artefacts. Here are some Apple products from over the years that are bring hundreds of times more value to their owners on online marketplaces.
1. First Generation iPod
The iPod is being discontinued; Apple recently announced. This may be adding to the appeal of the pioneering models of the device that caused a music revolution. The hit product from Apple is from a time when the tech legend Steve Jobs was around to unveil it for the world.
Recently, a factor-sealed iPod from the 1st generation brought back a stunning $23,000 (over Rs 17 lakh). Similarly, an iPod Classic 5GB 1st generation model reported sold for $1,599 or Rs 1.24 lakh. Other big sales saw an iPod Classic selling for $1,388 (Rs 1.08 lakh) and $1,045 (Rs 81,000) in the recent few months.
Photo: Pexels
2. Macintosh 128K
A remarkable feat in computer engineering and designing, the Macintosh original personal computer is a rage. It came for a big price tag of $2,495 at the time and the first hundred days saw around 70,000 units sold. As per reports, Macintosh devices in good condition can fetch between $1,500 and $2,000 (Rs 1.16 to 1.55 lakh). A slightly damaged piece can also fetch around $500 or around Rs 40,000.
Photo: Pexels
3. iBook G3
With the clamshell design and vibrant colours, the Apple iBook G3 was one of the most sought-after products at the time, pioneer tech like mobile computing and wireless internet in laptops. While iBooks can fetch a decent $2-300 (Rs 15-20,000), sellers hope to get upwards of $1000 for their devices.
Photo: Twitter
4. iPod Touch
iPod Touch was magnificent in aesthetics as well as user experience. One 4th generation device fetched a massive sum of Rs $6,524.07 or over Rs 5 lakh back in March this year. A 6th generation iPod touch reportedly sold for $3,470 (around Rs 2.7 lakh) the next month.
Photo: Pixabay