New Kia Seltos Launched in India: Check price, features, specs, variants, more

TECHNOLOGY
Shivani Tiwari | Jan 02, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
1.New Kia Seltos Launched in India
Kia India has officially introduced the second-generation 2026 Kia Seltos in the Indian market, marking a major step forward for one of its most successful SUVs. With prices starting at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), Kia aims to continue the Seltos legacy while adapting it for modern buyers who expect more technology, comfort, and safety from a compact SUV.
2.Interior and features
The dashboard follows a layered design with panoramic curved display housing 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and digital instrumentation, along with a dedicated 5-inch climate control touchscreen.
Feature highlights include ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, powered driver seat with memory, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, head-up display, and connected car technology.
3.Engine and transmission options
Mechanically, the Seltos continues with familiar engine options. Buyers can choose between a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.
4.Exterior design
At the front, it features a split headlamp setup with vertical LED DRLs and projector LED headlamps positioned closer to the grille. The grille itself is larger and more prominent, giving the SUV a stronger road presence.
From the side, squared-off wheel arches, flush-fitting door handles, and newly designed alloy wheels add to its muscular appeal. At the rear, slim L-shaped LED tail lamps, a redesigned bumper, and an integrated roof spoiler complete the modern look.
5.Variants and prices
The 2026 Kia Seltos is offered in multiple trims across Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line options. Prices range from Rs 10.99 lakh for the base HTE variant and go up to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fully loaded automatic trims.