New Kia Seltos Launched in India: Check price, features, specs, variants, more

2 . Interior and features

2

The dashboard follows a layered design with panoramic curved display housing 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and digital instrumentation, along with a dedicated 5-inch climate control touchscreen.

Feature highlights include ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, powered driver seat with memory, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, head-up display, and connected car technology.