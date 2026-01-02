FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TECHNOLOGY

New Kia Seltos Launched in India: Check price, features, specs, variants, more

New Kia Seltos launched in India at Rs 10.99 lakh. Check the 2026 Kia Seltos price, variants, features, specifications, engine options, interior, and design details.

Jan 02, 2026

1.New Kia Seltos Launched in India

New Kia Seltos Launched in India
1

Kia India has officially introduced the second-generation 2026 Kia Seltos in the Indian market, marking a major step forward for one of its most successful SUVs. With prices starting at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), Kia aims to continue the Seltos legacy while adapting it for modern buyers who expect more technology, comfort, and safety from a compact SUV.

 

2.Interior and features

Interior and features
2

The dashboard follows a layered design with panoramic curved display housing 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and digital instrumentation, along with a dedicated 5-inch climate control touchscreen.

Feature highlights include ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, powered driver seat with memory, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, head-up display, and connected car technology.

3.Engine and transmission options

Engine and transmission options
3

Mechanically, the Seltos continues with familiar engine options. Buyers can choose between a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. 

4.Exterior design

Exterior design
4

At the front, it features a split headlamp setup with vertical LED DRLs and projector LED headlamps positioned closer to the grille. The grille itself is larger and more prominent, giving the SUV a stronger road presence.

From the side, squared-off wheel arches, flush-fitting door handles, and newly designed alloy wheels add to its muscular appeal. At the rear, slim L-shaped LED tail lamps, a redesigned bumper, and an integrated roof spoiler complete the modern look.

    5.Variants and prices

    Variants and prices
    5

    The 2026 Kia Seltos is offered in multiple trims across Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line options. Prices range from Rs 10.99 lakh for the base HTE variant and go up to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the fully loaded automatic trims.

