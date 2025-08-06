Twitter
Good news for passengers as Noida Airport teams up with this company for enhanced last-mile connectivity; check details

Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch saga, claims he was made the 'villain'

DGCA takes BIG action against this airline, suspends its designated examiner over...

Rajasthan Royals shut down CSK’s bid for Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026

Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor to...

BIG move by Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it opens AI, space tech centre in...; boost to...

Farhan Akhtar says Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan changed Sholay’s original ending during Emergency: 'Thakur crushed Gabbar with...'

Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became superhit director, won 9 National Awards, his name is..., Gulzar is his..

Delhi govt introduces BIG change in income certificate, makes this document mandatory for it

Merchant Navy officer's wife found dead in suspicious circumstances, family alleges murder

Moto G86 Power goes on sale in India with flagship display and top-tier features ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Moto G86 Power features a bright pOLED display, 50MP Sony OIS camera with 4K video, 6,720mAh battery, and military-grade durability. Priced at Rs 16,999, it offers excellent value this Raksha Bandhan.

Muskan Verma | Aug 06, 2025, 03:36 PM IST

1.Stunning display with industry leading brightness

The Moto G86 Power features a 6.67-inch Super HD pOLED display with 1.5K resolution and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It supports HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 7i, offering one of the best viewing experiences in this range.

 

2.50MP OIS Camera + 4K Video

It comes with a 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP selfie camera. All lenses support 4K video under Rs 20K.

 

3.Monster battery that lasts for days

With a 6,720mAh battery, the phone promises up to two days of use. It supports 33W TurboPower fast charging and is ideal for heavy users and travellers.

 

4.Military-grade durability

The device is built to last with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade ruggedness which makes it perfect for rough use and outdoor conditions.

 

5.Fast performance

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, it packs 8GB RAM (expandable via RAM Boost) and 128GB storage. Runs Android 15 with Hello UI, offering 1 year OS and 3 years security updates.

 

Another cloudburst in Uttarkashi causes landslide near Indian Army Camp, 8-10 soldiers missing
ABCom makes technology accessible for businesses through laptop rental services
World’s most powerful battery switched on, can power one million homes, it is built by...
Meet Nandini Agrawal who became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped CA final exam at just 19, she is from...
Good news for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit jumps 43% to Rs...; market cap rises to Rs...
