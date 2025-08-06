Moto G86 Power goes on sale in India with flagship display and top-tier features ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Good news for passengers as Noida Airport teams up with this company for enhanced last-mile connectivity; check details
TECHNOLOGY
Muskan Verma | Aug 06, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
1.Stunning display with industry leading brightness
The Moto G86 Power features a 6.67-inch Super HD pOLED display with 1.5K resolution and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It supports HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 7i, offering one of the best viewing experiences in this range.
2.50MP OIS Camera + 4K Video
It comes with a 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP selfie camera. All lenses support 4K video under Rs 20K.
3.Monster battery that lasts for days
With a 6,720mAh battery, the phone promises up to two days of use. It supports 33W TurboPower fast charging and is ideal for heavy users and travellers.
4.Military-grade durability
The device is built to last with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade ruggedness which makes it perfect for rough use and outdoor conditions.
5.Fast performance
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, it packs 8GB RAM (expandable via RAM Boost) and 128GB storage. Runs Android 15 with Hello UI, offering 1 year OS and 3 years security updates.