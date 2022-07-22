Search icon
Monsoon in India: Tips to protect your smartphones, earbuds and other gadgets during rainy season

Here are a few simple tips that can help you to protect your devices during the rainy season.

“Rain in Delhi'', “Maharashtra to witness rainfall'', “Monsoon hits Karnataka”, and many such headlines are all over the news from the past couple of weeks. While you rejoice at the arrival of the rainy season, you must also be concerned about the portable electronic gadgets that you carry such as smartphones, earbuds, tablets and more. Water can damage these gadgets easily and that’s why it is necessary that you take all the precautions to keep your devices dry and safe. Wondering how you can do so, here are a few simple tips that can help you to protect your devices during the rainy season.

 

1. Use zip-lock pouches for smartphone, earbuds and other small gadgets

Smartphones, earbuds, smartwatches and other gadgets are quite vulnerable to water. Keeping these devices unprotected during rain can cause damage. That is why you should always keep zip-lock pouches handy. These pouches are made of clear plastic and allow you to view what’s on the screen while keeping the smartphone safe. Zip-lock pouches are air tight and are easily available on Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce platforms.

 

2. ​Keep silica gel packets in your backpack

We often see silica gel packets when we buy something from an online store but very few know its use. For those who are unaware, silica gel is a great moisture absorber and it can keep your carry bag moisture free during the rainy season. You should also make sure to replace the silica gel packets with new ones once it changes colour.

 

3. Don’t charge wet electronic devices

You should not put a wet electronic device on charging as it can cause irreversible damage and it can also put you in harm's way. You should also make sure that your hands are also dry while putting a device on charge. Before charging any electronic device, make sure that it is dry and you can also use silica gel to remove the moisture.

 

4. Invest in waterproof or water-resistant backpacks and covers

You should invest in waterproof or water-resistant bags to keep your device safe during the monsoon. These bags can be slightly more expensive than the regular ones but they will help to keep your devices safe from water damage. Waterproof bags can also help you to confidently commute during the rainy season.

 

