Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Santro and other CNG cars with best mileage in India - IN PICS

CNG-powered cars are becoming more popular in India due to rising petrol and diesel costs, while electric vehicles are too expensive for many.
Increases in petrol and diesel prices have made green mobility more popular in India, and the nation has experienced a surge in the sales of EVs and CNG vehicles.
The following is a list of the most fuel-efficient CNG cars that are currently available in India:
1. Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG
Mileage-35.60km/kg
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG gets 35.60km/kg thanks to its 1.0 liter engine, producing 58PS and 82.1Nm. It has a 5-speed manual transmission.
2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG
Mileage-32.52km/kg
The CNG version of the WagonR delivers 32.52km/kg mileage from a 1.0-litre engine that produces 58 PS of power and 78 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.
3. Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 CNG
Mileage-31.59km/kg
Powered by a 0.8-litre engine that produces 41 PS and 60 Nm of torque with a 5-speed manual transmission, the Maruti Suzuki Alto delivers 31.59km/kg of fuel economy.
4. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG
Mileage-31.2km/kg
The 1.0-litre engine on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG delivers 31.2km/kg of mileage while generating 59 PS and 78 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a a 5-speed transmission.
5. Maruti Dzire CNG
Mileage-31.12 km/kg
Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 78 PS and 98.5 Nm of torque which is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG delivers 31.12 km/kg of mileage.
6. Hyundai Santro CNG
Mileage-30.48 km/kg
Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1.1-liter engine that generates 60 hp and 85 nm of torque and is exclusively available with a manual gearbox, delivering 30.48 km/kg of mileage.
7. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG
Mileage- 28.50 km/kg
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that generates 70 hp and 95 nm of torque and is exclusively available with a manual gearbox, delivering 28.50 km/kg of mileage.
8. Hyundai Aura CNG
Mileage-28.40 km/kg
Hyundai Aura is powered by a 1.2-liter engine that generates 70 hp and 95 nm of torque and is exclusively available with a manual gearbox, delivering 28.40 km/kg of mileage.
9. Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG
Mileage- 26.49km/kg
Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG both have 1.2-litre petrol engines that generate 74 PS of power and 95 Nm of torque and offer 26.49km/kg of mileage.
10. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG
Mileage-26.08km/kg
The 7-seater MPV comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit with a mileage of 26.08km/kg. The 1.5-litre engine in the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG generates 80 PS of power and 106 Nm of torque.