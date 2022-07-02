Search icon
Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Santro and other CNG cars with best mileage in India - IN PICS

CNG-powered cars are becoming more popular in India due to rising petrol and diesel costs, while electric vehicles are too expensive for many.

  • Jul 03, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

Increases in petrol and diesel prices have made green mobility more popular in India, and the nation has experienced a surge in the sales of EVs and CNG vehicles. 

The following is a list of the most fuel-efficient CNG cars that are currently available in India:

1. Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG
1/10

Mileage-35.60km/kg

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG gets 35.60km/kg thanks to its 1.0 liter engine, producing 58PS and 82.1Nm. It has a 5-speed manual transmission.

2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG

Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG
2/10

Mileage-32.52km/kg

The CNG version of the WagonR delivers 32.52km/kg mileage from a 1.0-litre engine that produces 58 PS of power and 78 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

3. Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 CNG

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 CNG
3/10

Mileage-31.59km/kg

Powered by a 0.8-litre engine that produces 41 PS and 60 Nm of torque with a 5-speed manual transmission, the Maruti Suzuki Alto delivers 31.59km/kg of fuel economy.

4. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG
4/10

Mileage-31.2km/kg

The 1.0-litre engine on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG delivers 31.2km/kg of mileage while generating 59 PS and 78 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a a 5-speed transmission.

5. Maruti Dzire CNG

Maruti Dzire CNG
5/10

Mileage-31.12 km/kg 

Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 78 PS and 98.5 Nm of torque which is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG delivers 31.12 km/kg of mileage.

6. Hyundai Santro CNG

Hyundai Santro CNG
6/10

Mileage-30.48 km/kg 

Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1.1-liter engine that generates 60 hp and 85 nm of torque and is exclusively available with a manual gearbox, delivering 30.48 km/kg of mileage.

7. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG
7/10

Mileage- 28.50 km/kg

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that generates 70 hp and 95 nm of torque and is exclusively available with a manual gearbox, delivering 28.50 km/kg of mileage.

8. Hyundai Aura CNG

Hyundai Aura CNG
8/10

Mileage-28.40 km/kg

Hyundai Aura is powered by a 1.2-liter engine that generates 70 hp and 95 nm of torque and is exclusively available with a manual gearbox, delivering 28.40 km/kg of mileage.

 

9. Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG

Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG
9/10

Mileage- 26.49km/kg

Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG both have 1.2-litre petrol engines that generate 74 PS of power and 95 Nm of torque and offer 26.49km/kg of mileage.

10. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG
10/10

Mileage-26.08km/kg

The 7-seater MPV comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit with a mileage of 26.08km/kg. The 1.5-litre engine in the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG generates 80 PS of power and 106 Nm of torque.

