TECHNOLOGY

Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Price, key specifications, features, colours and other details; See Pics

Mahindra XEV 9S launched today, check price, specs, features, colours, performance, variants, safety, and more.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 27, 2025, 11:38 AM IST

1.Launch details

Launch details
1

Mahindra kicked off the XEV 9S launch event at 8:00 am on November 27, 2025. The XEV 9S is positioned as a premium seven-seater electric SUV built for families who want space, comfort, and strong EV performance.

2.Price and variants

Price and variants
2

Mahindra has introduced multiple variants with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh.

Pack One Above: Rs 19.95 lakh, Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Pack Two Above: Rs 24.45 lakh, Rs 25.45 lakh

Pack Three: Rs 27.35 lakh

Pack Three Above: Rs 29.45 lakh 

This wide range allows buyers to pick a version based on range, performance, and features.

3.Battery, range and performance

Battery, range and performance
3

Mahindra claims a 500 km range on the XEV 9S, making it suitable for long trips and city use. The SUV produces 281 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, matching the performance of the XEV 9e, which is already on sale.

4.Safety features

Safety features
4

Safety gets a major boost with high-strength steel construction and built-in crash protection. The SUV includes:

ADAS Level 2+

EyeDentity DOMS (Driver & Occupant Monitoring System)

VisionX AR Heads-Up Display

These systems enhance alertness, comfort, and reaction time for the driver.

5.Sound system and colours

Sound system and colours
5

The XEV 9S comes with a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon system and Dolby Atmos for audio. Buyers can choose from six colours:

Stealth Black

Ruby Velvet

Everest White

Desert Myst

Midnight Black

Nebula Blue

