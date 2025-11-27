Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Price, key specifications, features, colours and other details; See Pics

Cyclone Ditwah Alert: Deep depression forms over southwest Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into cyclonic storm on..., heavy rain alert in THESE Indian states
TECHNOLOGY
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 27, 2025, 11:38 AM IST
1.Launch details
Mahindra kicked off the XEV 9S launch event at 8:00 am on November 27, 2025. The XEV 9S is positioned as a premium seven-seater electric SUV built for families who want space, comfort, and strong EV performance.
2.Price and variants
Mahindra has introduced multiple variants with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh.
Pack One Above: Rs 19.95 lakh, Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
Pack Two Above: Rs 24.45 lakh, Rs 25.45 lakh
Pack Three: Rs 27.35 lakh
Pack Three Above: Rs 29.45 lakh
This wide range allows buyers to pick a version based on range, performance, and features.
3.Battery, range and performance
Mahindra claims a 500 km range on the XEV 9S, making it suitable for long trips and city use. The SUV produces 281 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, matching the performance of the XEV 9e, which is already on sale.
4.Safety features
Safety gets a major boost with high-strength steel construction and built-in crash protection. The SUV includes:
ADAS Level 2+
EyeDentity DOMS (Driver & Occupant Monitoring System)
VisionX AR Heads-Up Display
These systems enhance alertness, comfort, and reaction time for the driver.
5.Sound system and colours
The XEV 9S comes with a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon system and Dolby Atmos for audio. Buyers can choose from six colours:
Stealth Black
Ruby Velvet
Everest White
Desert Myst
Midnight Black
Nebula Blue