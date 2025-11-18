FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TECHNOLOGY

Looking for smartphone with great camera quality? Here are 5 Android phones that rival iPhone 17 Pro

Here are five of the best camera phones that can beat the iPhone 17 Pro.

Monica Singh | Nov 18, 2025, 10:06 AM IST

1.​Oppo Find X9 Pro (Rs 99,999)

​Oppo Find X9 Pro (Rs 99,999)
1

The upcoming Oppo Find X9 Pro is rumoured to sport a powerful dual rear camera setup with 50MP and 200MP sensors. On the front, it is expected to feature a 50MP camera for high-resolution selfies. The system will also include Hasselblad Colour Calibration for richer, more accurate images.

2.Google Pixel 10 Pro (Rs 1,09,999)

Google Pixel 10 Pro (Rs 1,09,999)
2

Equipped with a 48MP + 50MP dual rear camera and a 42MP front camera, this smartphone delivers stunning photos and selfies. Features like Multi-zone Laser AF, LED flash, Pixel Shift, Ultra-HDR, Best Take and Zoom Enhance add impressive detail, while the 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display offers an immersive viewing experience.

3.Vivo X200 Pro (Rs 71,099)

Vivo X200 Pro (Rs 71,099)
3

Last year, Vivo introduced the Vivo X200 Pro, featuring a triple rear camera setup with 50MP, 200MP, and 50MP sensors, alongside a 32MP front camera. It also comes with a 6000mAh battery and a Dimensity 9400 processor, making it a smartphone with impressive camera capabilities.

4.​Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G (Rs 1,29,999)

​Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G (Rs 1,29,999)
4

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G features a powerful quad-camera setup with 200MP, 10MP, 50MP, and 50MP sensors, delivering vibrant and detailed photos. It stands out as one of the top Android smartphones available.

    5.​OnePlus 15 (Rs 72,999)

    ​OnePlus 15 (Rs 72,999)
    5

    OnePlus 15 features a triple 50MP rear camera setup and a 32MP front camera. Equipped with a colour spectrum sensor, LED flash, and HDR, it captures vibrant and detailed photos. The smartphone also packs a massive 7,300mAh battery for long-lasting performance.

