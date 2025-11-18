Looking for smartphone with great camera quality? Here are 5 Android phones that rival iPhone 17 Pro

Watch: Delhi Red Fort bomber Dr Umar's CHILLING confession on camera, says 'don't fear death...'
TECHNOLOGY
Monica Singh | Nov 18, 2025, 10:06 AM IST
1.Oppo Find X9 Pro (Rs 99,999)
The upcoming Oppo Find X9 Pro is rumoured to sport a powerful dual rear camera setup with 50MP and 200MP sensors. On the front, it is expected to feature a 50MP camera for high-resolution selfies. The system will also include Hasselblad Colour Calibration for richer, more accurate images.
2.Google Pixel 10 Pro (Rs 1,09,999)
Equipped with a 48MP + 50MP dual rear camera and a 42MP front camera, this smartphone delivers stunning photos and selfies. Features like Multi-zone Laser AF, LED flash, Pixel Shift, Ultra-HDR, Best Take and Zoom Enhance add impressive detail, while the 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display offers an immersive viewing experience.
3.Vivo X200 Pro (Rs 71,099)
Last year, Vivo introduced the Vivo X200 Pro, featuring a triple rear camera setup with 50MP, 200MP, and 50MP sensors, alongside a 32MP front camera. It also comes with a 6000mAh battery and a Dimensity 9400 processor, making it a smartphone with impressive camera capabilities.
4.Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G (Rs 1,29,999)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G features a powerful quad-camera setup with 200MP, 10MP, 50MP, and 50MP sensors, delivering vibrant and detailed photos. It stands out as one of the top Android smartphones available.
5.OnePlus 15 (Rs 72,999)
OnePlus 15 features a triple 50MP rear camera setup and a 32MP front camera. Equipped with a colour spectrum sensor, LED flash, and HDR, it captures vibrant and detailed photos. The smartphone also packs a massive 7,300mAh battery for long-lasting performance.