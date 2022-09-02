Search icon
LG unveils new colour-changing refrigerator with Bluetooth speaker: Check images, features and more

Let’s have a look at the one of a kind LG MoodUP refrigerator.

LG Electronics (LG) is set to launch its MoodUP refrigerator with colour-changing LED door panels at IFA 2022. The unique MoodUP, equipped with LG’s refrigeration and smart technologies delivers a completely new kitchen experience, allowing users to choose a wide range of vibrant colours to its LED doors and play music via its built-in speaker as per their personal tastes and moods. Let’s have a look at the one of a kind LG MoodUP refrigerator.

 

Through the LG ThinQ app, users can choose from 22 colours for the upper door panel and 19 colours for the lower, giving them the ability to change the look of the fridge and their kitchen environment. Users can also customise the panels’ appearance and refresh the mood by applying various, evocative colour themes including Season, Place, Mood and Pop. Using the tones and hues of nature, Season represents different times of year, while Mood elicits a feeling of wellbeing through the use of soft, soothing colours.

 

In addition to its changeable colours, LG’s new refrigerator provides sound via a built-in Bluetooth speaker that can be easily connected to a smartphone, tablet or laptop. Users can match their mood – or the fridge’s current colour or theme – with songs from their favourite music streaming apps, or from the Music Collection playlist on the ThinQ app. What’s more, when the speaker is playing audio, the MoodUP’s LED panels can change colours in sync with the music.

 

LG’s new fridge also boasts user-friendly features, such as convenient and colourful notifications. When the refrigerator’s door sensor detects that the fridge compartment has been left open for too long, the panel on the door left open blinks repeatedly; letting users know that the door needs closing and helping to prevent cold air loss and unnecessary energy consumption. And when the MoodUP’s motion sensors detect that someone is approaching, both panels blink in welcome. The fridge even makes things easier at night time, its freezer door glowing brighter to help midnight snackers find and open the door.

 

LG MoodUP colour-changing refrigerator 
With its LED door panels switched off, the MoodUP refrigerator offers a combination of Lux Gray and Lux White for a more traditional look in the kitchen. As per the company, the chic, timeless finish harmonises with any decor and evokes the natural, subtle contrast of different colored stones.

 

LG’s game-changing, new fridge also applies the company’s own On-Device AI chip for smart home appliances. Integrating advanced AI, the module enables MoodUP to improve and extend the user experience with features such as upgraded voice recognition and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

 

