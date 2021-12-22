Joker malware alert! Delete THESE seven apps from your Android phone immediately

As per security solutions firm Pradeo's report, a popular app Color Message, used by 5 lakh users is the latest to get infected by the Joker malware.
To dupe people, cybercriminals around the world use different methods. One of this is the Joker malware which is infecting new apps on the official Google Play store. Mobile security solutions firm Pradeo has alerted Android phone users about this malware which has already infected 15 popular apps.
Mobile security solutions firm Pradeo has alerted Android phone users about it. As per their report, a popular app called Color Message which is used by 5 lakh users is the latest to get infected by the Joker malware. "The application appears to be making connections to Russian servers," said the report.
1. Joker malware infected legit Android apps on Google Play Store
The Joker malware had created a major mobile security risk last year. During that time it was infecting legit Android apps on Google Play Store. Despite Google's efforts, the Joker malware has successfully returned by making small changes to its code to bypass Google's security.
2. Color Message app on Play Store infected with Joker Malware
A team of researchers from the mobile security solutions firm Pradeo has found that the app on the Google Play Store called Color Message, which has more than five lakh downloads on the Play Store is also infected with Joker Malware.
3. Google Play Store has banned Color Message app
The app claims to make your SMS texting more fun with new emojis. But the team of researchers from Pradeo found that the camouflaged app promising to offer 'fun and beautiful' messaging experience is actually infected with Joker Malware. Google Play Store has already banned the app from the store.
4. Joker malware infected 14 Android apps
Recently, an analyst at Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky named Tatyana Shishkova, found that the Joker malware was infecting at least 14 Android apps. The Joker malware was first discovered in 2017 and has since remained a major challenge for Google.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Delete seven apps infected by Joker malware
The seven apps that are infected by the Joker malware which you should delete immediately are Color Message, Safety AppLock, Convenient Scanner 2, Push Message-Texting&SMS, Emoji Wallpaper, Separate Doc Scanner and Fingertip GameBox.
(Image Source: Pixabay)