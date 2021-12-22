Joker malware alert! Delete THESE seven apps from your Android phone immediately

As per security solutions firm Pradeo's report, a popular app Color Message, used by 5 lakh users is the latest to get infected by the Joker malware.

To dupe people, cybercriminals around the world use different methods. One of this is the Joker malware which is infecting new apps on the official Google Play store. Mobile security solutions firm Pradeo has alerted Android phone users about this malware which has already infected 15 popular apps.

