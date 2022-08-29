Jio to rollout 5G network by this Diwali: Check out these 5G-ready smartphones under Rs 25,000

Reliance Jio has vowed to invest Rs 2 lakh crore on 5G infrastructure in India.
5G devices have been available for what seems like years, but India was yet to experience 5G networks. This may soon change, though, since Reliance Jio has promised to provide 5G services in India by Diwali 2022. With so many Indian consumers planning to switch from 4G to a newer 5G enabled cellphone, we have gathered together some of the best 5G smartphones currently available for less than Rs 25,000.
1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
The base model of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G costs Rs 23,999, while the 8GB/128GB model costs Rs 24,999. This phone can supports five 5G bands and has a 6.43-inch, 90-hertz display, a 4500mAh battery, 65W rapid charging, and is powered by the Dimensity 900 processor. A total of five 5G bands may be used with it.
2. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Now available for less than Rs 25,000, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has received a significant price reduction. Powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, this small phone has a 6.55-inch 10-bit AMOLED screen that refreshes at a rapid 90 times per second. The battery capacity is 4250 mAh, and you may charge it quickly with the included 33W charging technology. The 6GB/128GB variant of the phone costs Rs 24,999 on Amazon India and has 12 5G bands.
3. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G basic model has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 24,999. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. The refresh rate is 120 hertz. In addition to its 25W charging, the phone's battery capacity is 5,000mAH. There are 12 different 5G bands that it can use.
4. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G
If you're looking for the most bang for your buck, go no further than the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G. For Rs 23,999, you can get this phone equipped with a Snapdragon 778G. A 6.44-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen, 4,700 mAh battery, 66W rapid charging, and seven 5G bands are just some of the features of this phone.
5. Moto G62 5G
This Motorola smartphone is available for purchase if you're looking for an uncluttered user interface. This smartphone includes a 5000 mAh battery and a quick charger that puts out 15 watts. What's nice is that it has longer battery life. The cost is Rs 17,999.
6. Redmi Note 11T 5G
Redmi, Xiaomi's budget sub-brand, is well-known for its affordable smartphones packed with useful features. Redmi's offering here is another viable smartphone choice. This phone supports seven different 5G bands. A liquid crystal display may be found on this device. The price tag for this smartphone is Rs 15,999.