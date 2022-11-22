Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Is someone reading your WhatsApp chats? Here's how to detect snooping

Know how you can check if someone's keeping an eye on your chats.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 22, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app.  There are millions of people who use WhatsApp.  Due to this, scammers and hackers are also fascinated by it. WhatsApp still uses end-to-end encryption, though. Because of this, privacy has received considerable attention. Hackers/scammers have still found a way of intruding on your privacy.

Know how you can check if someone's keeping an eye on your chats. 

1. Use WhatsApp feature to know if someone's reading your chats

Use WhatsApp feature to know if someone's reading your chats
1/5

If you think someone is reading your WhatsApp conversations. You need to use a function offered by the company to do check the same.

2. WhatsApp link

WhatsApp link
2/5

The WhatsApp Link function enables access to WhatsApp on additional devices. The user can use this to read primary WhatsApp chats. Scammers use it to their advantage. With the use of the WhatsApp Link function, scammers gain access to the user's chat.

3. How scammers read your chat

How scammers read your chat
3/5

They can use this to read your private chats. It can be determined, though. It uses a simple method. You first need to open WhatsApp in order to do this. You then need to click on the three dots in the top left corner.

4. Check for linked devices

Check for linked devices
4/5

Here, you need to choose the Linked Devices option. You will then be informed below about the device connected to your WhatsApp account. If you see an unidentified browser or device in this, you can remove it.

5. Remove suspicious devices

Remove suspicious devices
5/5

To do this, you need to select the computer or browser and then select the delete option.  If you want greater protection, you can use the built-in app lock to keep WhatsApp locked. Additionally, you can use two-factor security codes.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Enthralled stargazers witness Chandra Grahan in Bengaluru, Gurugram, other Indian cities, see pics
Janhvi Kapoor turns into 'little mermaid', fans call her 'next Kylie Jenner'
Excellent benefits of sugarcane juice for good health
Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse
Skyroot photos: Vikram-S, India's first privately developed rocket successfully launched from Sriharikota
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: Discom company confiscates TVs, coolers and refrigerators over unpaid electricity bills in Ujjain
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.