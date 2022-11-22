Is someone reading your WhatsApp chats? Here's how to detect snooping

Know how you can check if someone's keeping an eye on your chats.
WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app. There are millions of people who use WhatsApp. Due to this, scammers and hackers are also fascinated by it. WhatsApp still uses end-to-end encryption, though. Because of this, privacy has received considerable attention. Hackers/scammers have still found a way of intruding on your privacy.
1. Use WhatsApp feature to know if someone's reading your chats
If you think someone is reading your WhatsApp conversations. You need to use a function offered by the company to do check the same.
2. WhatsApp link
The WhatsApp Link function enables access to WhatsApp on additional devices. The user can use this to read primary WhatsApp chats. Scammers use it to their advantage. With the use of the WhatsApp Link function, scammers gain access to the user's chat.
3. How scammers read your chat
They can use this to read your private chats. It can be determined, though. It uses a simple method. You first need to open WhatsApp in order to do this. You then need to click on the three dots in the top left corner.
4. Check for linked devices
Here, you need to choose the Linked Devices option. You will then be informed below about the device connected to your WhatsApp account. If you see an unidentified browser or device in this, you can remove it.
5. Remove suspicious devices
To do this, you need to select the computer or browser and then select the delete option. If you want greater protection, you can use the built-in app lock to keep WhatsApp locked. Additionally, you can use two-factor security codes.