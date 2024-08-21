Search icon
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Here are major changes you can expect in the iPhone 16 Pro.

  • Aug 21, 2024, 09:56 PM IST

World’s most valuable brand Apple is set to launch its latest flagship, iPhone 16 Pro in September 2024. From larger screen displays to innovative features, Apple is poised to revolutionize the smartphone market once again. As technology enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the next iPhone, here are major changes you can expect from their upcoming smartphone.

 

1. Bigger Display

1/7

The newest addition to the iPhone series, the iPhone 16 Pro, will feature a bigger screen display. Boasting a 6.3-inch display, it will be larger than its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro, which has a 6.1-inch screen.

 

2. New A18 Pro Chips

2/7

Apple is all geared up to introduce the A18 Pro Chips for their Pro models. This new tech upgrade promises better performance and efficiency of the smartphone.

 

3. Advanced Camera Sysytem

3/7

The camera system of the iPhone 16 Pro is about to get a big upgrade. Expect to see top-notch sensors like a 48MP Ultra Wide lens for better low-light performance. It might also bring you the 5x telephoto lens, a feature that is only found in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

 

4. New Capture Button

4/7

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro is gearing up to incorporate a new "Capture Button" for taking pictures and videos. This button provides a feature that is similar to the shutter button of a standalone camera, enhancing the photographic experience with precise pressure sensitivity and controls that are easy to use.

 

5. Enhanced Thermal Management

5/7

The iPhone 16 Pro will boast an advanced thermal management, including a new graphene thermal system. This key change will help keep the device cool during intense usage which will better performance and longevity. 

 

6. Enhanced battery life and charging speed

6/7

With a larger 3,577mAh battery, the iPhone 16 Pro promises longer battery life than its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro, which carries a 3,274mAh battery. Plus, users can expect quicker charging times, thanks to its 40W wired and 20W wireless charging features.

 

7. Slimmer Bezels

7/7

The soon-to-launch iPhone 16 Pro promises slimmed-down edges, thanks to the ground-breaking Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology. This cutting-edge feature is set to provide a more immersive screen display, maintaining the same size of the device.

 

