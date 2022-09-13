iOS 16 available for iPhone users in India: How to download and use top 5 features of new Apple update

We have listed 5 key features of iOS 16, the latest Apple iPhone update that you should not miss.
iOS 16 is now available for Apple iPhone users in India. Apple unveiled the new iOS 16 operating system for Apple iPhone users at the WWDC 2022 and now the tech giant started to roll out iOS 16 on September 12 at 10:30am. The iOS 16 is a major iOS update and comes with tons of new features and security improvements. The new Apple iPhone 14 models will be pre-installed with iOS 16 and all iPhone models launched in 2017 or later can download it as an Over-the-air (OTA) update, which means that the new OS will be directly available on the iPhones. To know how to download and install iOS 16 on you Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps:
Once you tap the install button, iOS 16 will download and install on your Apple iPhone. Before downloading make sure you have backed up your data and your iPhone has adequate battery left. If you have installed the new iOS 16 or you are about to install it, we have listed 5 key features of the latest Apple iPhone update that you should not miss.
1. Redesigned Lock Screen
The key feature of iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen. Apple iPhone users can now add a depth effect to their Lock Screen photo, artfully displaying the photo subject in front of the time, and they can even customize the font and type style. Users can also add new widgets on the Lock Screen to make it easy to get helpful information at a glance like upcoming calendar events, battery levels, alarms, time zones, Activity ring progress, and more.
2. Reply later and edit text feature for iMessage
With the new iOS 16, Apple iPhone users can mark a text message as unread to come back to it later. Apart from this, iOS 16 also allows iPhone users to edit or unsend a message they sent to someone else. The feature only works if the receiver is also using iOS 16.
3. Remove background of a photo
Once you have installed iOS 16, you can touch and hold the subject of a photo to lift it from the background. While you keep holding the subject, switch to another app, then drop it into a message, post and more.
4. More secure browsing in Safari with Passkeys
Browsing in Safari is even safer with passkeys, a next-generation credential that can’t be phished or leaked, making it more secure and easy to use. Designed to replace passwords, passkeys use Touch ID or Face ID for biometric verification, and iCloud Keychain to sync across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV with end-to-end encryption. Created as a joint effort in collaboration with the FIDO Alliance, Google, and Microsoft, passkeys will work across apps and the web, and users can sign in to websites or an app on non-Apple devices using just their iPhone.
5. New accessibility features to navigate, stay connected, and more
Accessibility updates include Door Detection, which helps users who are blind or low vision use their iPhone to navigate the last few feet to their destination; and Apple Watch Mirroring for users with physical and motor disabilities to mirror their Apple Watch display to iPhone, and control Apple Watch with Voice Control and Switch Control. Additionally, Live Captions make it easier for Deaf and hard of hearing users to follow along with any audio content — whether they are on a phone or FaceTime call, using a videoconference or social media app, streaming media content, or having a conversation with someone next to them.