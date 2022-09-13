iOS 16 available for iPhone users in India: How to download and use top 5 features of new Apple update

iOS 16 is now available for Apple iPhone users in India. Apple unveiled the new iOS 16 operating system for Apple iPhone users at the WWDC 2022 and now the tech giant started to roll out iOS 16 on September 12 at 10:30am. The iOS 16 is a major iOS update and comes with tons of new features and security improvements. The new Apple iPhone 14 models will be pre-installed with iOS 16 and all iPhone models launched in 2017 or later can download it as an Over-the-air (OTA) update, which means that the new OS will be directly available on the iPhones. To know how to download and install iOS 16 on you Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps:

Open Settings app on your Apple iPhone. From the menu, tap on General. At the top of the page, tap Software Update. Once iOS 16 is available, you will be able to see it in the next page. If it is available, tap on the install option on that page only.

Once you tap the install button, iOS 16 will download and install on your Apple iPhone. Before downloading make sure you have backed up your data and your iPhone has adequate battery left. If you have installed the new iOS 16 or you are about to install it, we have listed 5 key features of the latest Apple iPhone update that you should not miss.