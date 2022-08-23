Search icon
Interesting Gmail features you may not know about

Gmail offers more than what you see.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Aug 23, 2022, 01:31 PM IST

The most widely used email service is Gmail. Its abundance of features contributes to its appeal. With the new Material UI 3 design, it will now rise. In addition to the UI update, Gmail will get better for tablet users, emoji support will get stronger, and more accessibility capabilities will be implemented later this year. Therefore, despite how frequently you use Gmail, there may be a few features you are unaware of.

THESE 5 GMAIL FEATURES MAY BE UNKNOWN TO YOU 

1. Preview Panel in GMAIL

Preview Panel in GMAIL
1/5

When Reading Pane is enabled, your email is split in half. Your list of emails will be displayed on one side, and the email you clicked will be displayed on the other. Additionally, you can decide where the Reading Pane will appear. It can be beneath the inbox or to the right of it. Yes, Microsoft Outlook's reading pane makes it simple to browse through emails quickly, but Gmail also has this feature. Go to Gmail Labs, select "Cog," then "Settings," "Labs," "Preview Pane," "Enable," and "Save Changes" to enable it. 

 

2. Undo send

Undo send
2/5

Did you know that you may un-send emails that you've already sent back if you act swiftly enough? You may have seen the large "Undo" button in the list of emails you've sent if you've been paying attention while sending emails. The fact that this function prevents your email from being sent shouldn't come as a surprise. The secret function allows you to specify the amount of time the button will be active before disabling and then disappearing. 

3. Snooze Button

Snooze Button
3/5

Although this option is easier to locate than some of the others on the list. Gmail has a function called "snoozing emails" for people who like to put things off or are too busy to read their emails right away. Gmail moves an email out of your inbox and places it somewhere else for later when you "snooze" it. When you opt to snooze it, you get to choose when it will come back. By doing this, you can empty your inbox without thinking about the content of the emails you're deleting. 

 

 

4. Add dots in your email address

Add dots in your email address
4/5

Did you know that Gmail doesn't read full stops in your email address? Many email addresses always end with one. That's the same as g.m.ail.enth.usi.ast@gmail.com and gmailenthusiast@gmail.com in terms of Gmail. Then what does this mean? You have more email addresses than you may believe. For instance, any of the above versions would function if you wanted to sign up for a free trial. Additionally, it implies that even if someone inputs your email address incorrectly or with an incorrect number of dots, you will still receive the message. 

 

5. Disable group emails to avoid getting distracted

Disable group emails to avoid getting distracted
5/5

We've all been there. Everyone keeps clicking "Reply All" when an email is sent to the entire group, which keeps your inbox busy. Gmail can assist you in managing notifications that keep you from finishing your task. If you want to read these emails later but don't want to be distracted by the continuous back-and-forth, you can mute an email thread. Simply click "More" in the top bar after opening the message and selecting "Mute." All there is to it is that. Every new message on this topic will now be delivered to you, but you won't receive any alerts.

 
