Happy Birthday Elon Musk: Take a look at innovative companies backed by world’s richest person

World’s richest person Elon Musk turned 51 on Tuesday (June 28). Known as the most successful tech entrepreneur in the world, Musk is often part of the news for innovations and ventures. The CEO of Tesla is also popular for his opinions on world events and politics. Although ridiculed by a few, Musk is hailed as a hero by tech enthusiasts for his ideas and vision. Popular for his work in the field of electric vehicles and space travel, Musk is also the founder and chief executive officer of several other firms. On his birthday, let's have a look at innovative companies backed by Elon Musk.
1. Neuralink
As the name suggests, Neuralink is a Neurotechnology firm that is focused on developing brain implants. Founded in 2016, the company aims to develop ultra high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect humans and computers.
2. The Boring Company
The Boring Company is a infrastructure and tunnel construction company that is aimed to make intra-city transit systems better. With this firm, Elon Musk wants to solve traffic issues in major cities across the globe.
3. OpenAI
OpenAI is an artificial intelligence research company which is backed by several tech entrepreneurs. The company claims that it is dedicated to ensuring that general purpose artificial intelligence benefits all humanity.
4. SpaceX
Founded by Elon Musk in 2002, SpaceX is a spacecraft manufacturer, space launch provider, and a satellite communications corporation. The company has the goal of reducing space transportation costs to enable the colonisation of Mars.
5. Tesla
Tesla is a clean energy and automotive company based in Austin, Texas. The company designs and manufactures electric vehicles, battery panels, solar roof tiles and other products that are focused on a greener environment.