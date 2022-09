We now have the first leaks that indicate the price of the two phones, even though Google itself revealed the design of the phones back in the summer at the I/O 2022 event. The price of the vanilla Pixel 7 will begin at $599, which comes to about Rs 48,600, while the price of the Pixel 7 Pro will begin at $899, or about Rs 72,900. Pixel 7 and 7 Pro would be considered as refined versions of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, with a similar design, but improved thermals, connectivity and fingerprint performance. The smartphone will have a 6.30 inch screen with Android 13. It will have a Google Tensor sensor.