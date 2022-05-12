Google Pixel 6a an affordable Apple iPhone killer? Design, specs, top features, price

Google Pixel 6a smartphone will arrive in India this year, the first Google offering in two years. Google was not able to sell the phone because it uses 'Soli Radar chip' on the front, which is banned for commercial use in the country. Pixel 6 a will be sold later in 2022, according to some reports. Google had released Pixel 4a in India October 2020.