Google Pixel 6a an affordable Apple iPhone killer? Design, specs, top features, price

Google Pixel 6a smartphone will arrive in India this year, the first Google offering in two years. Google was not able to sell the phone because it uses 'Soli Radar chip' on the front, which is banned for commercial use in the country. Pixel 6 a will be sold later in 2022, according to some reports. Google had released Pixel 4a in India October 2020.
1. Pixel 6a will arrive in other countries as well
Along with India, Pixel 6a will also be arriving in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the UK and the US.
2. Pixel 6a also has Google Tensor
"Pixel 6a is packed with the same powerful brains, Google Tensor, and many of the must-have features as our premium phones Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, at a lower price," Soniya Jobanputra, Director of Product Management at Google, said in a statement.
3. Google Pixel 6a will come with three finishes
Google Pixel 6a will come with three finishes - Chalk, Charcoal and Sage. The smartphone will have two rear cameras, including a main lens and an ultrawide lens. The smartphone will also have highly accurate speech recognition software.
4. Live Caption and Live Translate features
It will also have advanced features like Live Caption and Live Translate. In extreme battery saver mode, the phone can last for a whopping 72 hours.
5. Price of Google Pixel a
The device will be available for pre-order starting at $449 on July 21 and on shelves on July 28, reported IANS.