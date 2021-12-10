Google Photos rolls out 'Best of 2021' Memories collection selected by AI

AI will select photographs from January that it believes are relevant enough to be included in this collection and display them as you load the app.

As the year 2021 comes to an end and will soon get etched in memory, search engine Google has now started surfacing a 'Best of 2021' Memories collection in Google Photos which will highlight your best photos from this year. First spotted by 9to5Google, Google Photos has started surfacing a new 'Best of 2021' collection in the app. As the publication notes, the AI-generated collection features a random number of photos you uploaded to the service during this year.

However the AI may choose the photos, you would want to take a look at the collection, that is if you have been uploading most of your smartphone pics on the Photos app in this year. You may even get pleasantly surprised if the app pulls out a cherished memory from the last 12 months.