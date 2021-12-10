Google Photos rolls out 'Best of 2021' Memories collection selected by AI

AI will select photographs from January that it believes are relevant enough to be included in this collection and display them as you load the app.
As the year 2021 comes to an end and will soon get etched in memory, search engine Google has now started surfacing a 'Best of 2021' Memories collection in Google Photos which will highlight your best photos from this year. First spotted by 9to5Google, Google Photos has started surfacing a new 'Best of 2021' collection in the app. As the publication notes, the AI-generated collection features a random number of photos you uploaded to the service during this year.
However the AI may choose the photos, you would want to take a look at the collection, that is if you have been uploading most of your smartphone pics on the Photos app in this year. You may even get pleasantly surprised if the app pulls out a cherished memory from the last 12 months.
1. 'Best of 2021' Memories collection of photos
You might soon see a 'Best of 2021' Memories collection of photos inside your Google Photos app if you have been storing your images on it, reveals a 9To5Google report. Memories are a series of auto-generated photo albums that appear at the top of the 'Photos' tab inside the Google Photos app.
2. Memories feature is a new feature
The 'Best of 2021' collection comes shortly after Google Photos gained a new events Memories feature that can automatically curate a selection of photos and videos from festive seasons like New Year's Eve, Diwali, Holi and Halloween or important events like birthdays, marriage anniversaries and graduations.
3. AI will select photographs from January of this year
The Artificial intelligence (AI) will select photographs from January of this year that it believes are relevant enough to be included in this collection and display them as you load the app. As per the report, the images are being shown without a specific date order.
4. Memories carousel now available on Google Photos web and Nest Hub
However, the Best of 2021 Memories collection doesn't seem to have rolled out widely. Originally exclusive to the Google Photos mobile app, the Memories carousel is now also available on Google Photos web and the Nest Hub. Google has increased the number of Memories collections this year.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Memories collection for users
If you have stopped backing up your photos on the Google Photos app, chances are that it still shows some photo collections on the top, depending on how long you've been backing your photos up.