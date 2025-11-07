Google Maps to introduce 10 new exciting features for Indian users in 2026: From real-time traffic alerts to voice guidance for flyovers

Donald Trump once again makes BIG claim about India-Pakistan war, says 'eight planes were shot down...'
TECHNOLOGY
Monica Singh | Nov 07, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
1.Alerts for Accident-Prone Areas
This feature specifically caters to India, providing real-time warnings as drivers approach accident-prone zones. Visual and voice alerts will help keep users informed and safe as they travel through areas prone to accidents.
2.Display of Official Speed Limits
In collaboration with local traffic authorities, Google Maps will now display authoritative speed limits for relevant roads on the navigation screen, helping drivers stay informed. This feature is being rolled out in major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.
3.Real-Time Data on Road Closures
Google has partnered with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to show real-time updates about road closures and repair work. Additionally, the app will feature information about nearby amenities such as public restrooms, eateries, and petrol stations.
4.Customisable Two-Wheeler Navigation Avatars
Two-wheeler riders in India can now customise their navigation icons, choosing from various bike types and colours. This feature will allow users to personalise their experience while navigating on Google Maps.
5.Voice Guidance for Flyovers
In a move designed with two-wheeler riders in mind, Google Maps will provide clearer voice guidance for upcoming flyovers in nine different Indian languages. This hands-free feature ensures riders stay on track without needing to glance at their phone screens.
6.Save Tickets in Google Wallet
A convenient new feature allows users to save their travel tickets directly to Google Wallet. They can access and view their saved tickets directly from Google Maps, making travel planning and organisation easier.
7.Gemini-Powered Conversational Navigation
Google Maps will now incorporate Gemini to offer a seamless conversational experience during navigation. Users can ask questions like 'Where is the nearest petrol pump?' or 'Find me a nearby restaurant' and receive detailed, natural responses directly within the app. This AI-powered assistant will also integrate user reviews and geospatial data to provide valuable context, such as operating hours, facilities like outdoor seating, and more.
8.Proactive Local Tips from Gemini
Gemini now helps users explore local spots more intelligently by analysing user reviews, web content, and more. For example, it can suggest the best time to visit a tourist attraction, or even offer insider tips like 'Don’t forget to check out the hidden menu at this restaurant' or 'It’s okay to bargain here.'
9.Ultra-Specific Location Questions
With Gemini, Google Maps users can ask highly specific questions about places they are interested in, like 'Is there parking available?' or 'Which stall is the most popular?' Gemini sifts through reviews, photos, and other data to provide quick, relevant answers.
10.Proactive Traffic Alerts
Google Maps will now automatically notify drivers about major disruptions or delays, even if they aren’t actively navigating. For users in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the app will offer real-time traffic alerts for major roads and highways.
These new updates bring a host of useful features to Indian users, enhancing their navigation experience with AI-driven insights, real-time information, and greater personalisation. Stay tuned for the rollout of these features across India in the coming weeks!