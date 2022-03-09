Search icon
From Moto G31 to Samsung F22: Here are top 5 affordable mobile phones in India under Rs 15,000

If you are looking to change your phone but have a tight budget, here are the best phones you can buy for under Rs 15,000.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 08, 2022, 11:45 PM IST

In this day and age, almost everyone can be seen using smartphones, with almost all the utility features of other devices in the palm of one’s hand. One major downside to smartphones is that at times, they are not the most affordable electronics to purchase.

If you are looking to change your mobile phone but are on a budget constraint, we have good news for you! There are mobile phones with extensive features and stylish looks with an affordable price range.

Here are five smartphones that can fit in your price range- 

1. Motorola Moto G31

Price – Rs 13,049

Storage – 64 GB with 4 GB RAM

Display - 6.40-inch, 1080x2400 pixels

Camera - 50MP + 8MP + 2MP (Rear) and 13 MP (Front)

2. Samsung Galaxy F22

Price – Rs 12,999

Storage – 64 GB with 4 GB RAM

Display - 6.40-inch, 720x1600 pixels

Camera - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Rear) and 13 MP (Front)

3. Redmi 10 Prime

Price – Rs 12,999

Storage – 64 GB with 4 GB RAM

Display - 6.50-inch, 1080x2400 pixels

Camera - 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Rear) and 8 MP (Front)

4. Realmi 8i

Price – Rs 13,425

Storage – 64 GB with 4 GB RAM

Display - 6.60-inch, 1080x2412 pixels

Camera - 50MP + 2MP + 2MP (Rear) and 18MP (Front)

5. Motorola Moto G51

Price – Rs 14,999

Storage – 64 GB with 4 GB RAM

Display - 6.80-inch, 1080x2400 pixels

Camera - 50MP + 8MP + 2MP (Rear) and 13 MP (Front)

