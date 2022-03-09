From Moto G31 to Samsung F22: Here are top 5 affordable mobile phones in India under Rs 15,000

If you are looking to change your phone but have a tight budget, here are the best phones you can buy for under Rs 15,000.
In this day and age, almost everyone can be seen using smartphones, with almost all the utility features of other devices in the palm of one’s hand. One major downside to smartphones is that at times, they are not the most affordable electronics to purchase.
If you are looking to change your mobile phone but are on a budget constraint, we have good news for you! There are mobile phones with extensive features and stylish looks with an affordable price range.
Here are five smartphones that can fit in your price range-
1. Motorola Moto G31
Price – Rs 13,049
Storage – 64 GB with 4 GB RAM
Display - 6.40-inch, 1080x2400 pixels
Camera - 50MP + 8MP + 2MP (Rear) and 13 MP (Front)
2. Samsung Galaxy F22
Price – Rs 12,999
Storage – 64 GB with 4 GB RAM
Display - 6.40-inch, 720x1600 pixels
Camera - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Rear) and 13 MP (Front)
3. Redmi 10 Prime
Price – Rs 12,999
Storage – 64 GB with 4 GB RAM
Display - 6.50-inch, 1080x2400 pixels
Camera - 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Rear) and 8 MP (Front)
4. Realmi 8i
Price – Rs 13,425
Storage – 64 GB with 4 GB RAM
Display - 6.60-inch, 1080x2412 pixels
Camera - 50MP + 2MP + 2MP (Rear) and 18MP (Front)
5. Motorola Moto G51
Price – Rs 14,999
Storage – 64 GB with 4 GB RAM
Display - 6.80-inch, 1080x2400 pixels
Camera - 50MP + 8MP + 2MP (Rear) and 13 MP (Front)