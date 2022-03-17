Search icon
From Lenovo to Asus: Top 5 budget-friendly laptops under Rs 40,000 – Know price, features here

If you want to buy a new laptop but are stuck on a budget, here is a list of the best laptops you can get under Rs 40,000.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Mar 17, 2022, 10:44 PM IST

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the entire world has started adapting to their work and studies in a digital way. With work from home and online classes on the rise across the globe, many people have been relying on their laptops for pretty much everything.

The demand for laptops has exponentially increased in India over the past two years, but most laptops with extensive features cost upwards of Rs 60,000, which is not an affordable choice for many. So, here are some of the best laptops you can find if you are on a budget.

Best laptops to buy under Rs 40,000

1. Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Lenovo IdeaPad 3
1/5

Price – Rs 38,990

Processor – Core i3 10th generation

Display – 15.6 inches anti-glare

Storage – 256 GB SSD with 8 GB RAM

(Photo - Lenovo)

2. Samsung Chromebook Plus V2

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
2/5

Price – Rs 38,260

Processor – Intel Celeron

Display – 12.2 inches anti-glare

Storage – 34 GB eMMC with 4 GB RAM 

(Photo - Samsung)

3. HP Chromebook 14

HP Chromebook 14
3/5

Price – Rs 26,990

Processor – Intel Celeron

Display – 14 inches anti-glare

Storage – 64 GB eMMC with 4 GB RAM

(Photo - HP)

4. Asus M515DA

Asus M515DA
4/5

Price – Rs 35,990

Processor – 3rd Gen dual-core 3250 u

Display – 15.6-inch anti-glare

Storage – 256 GB SSD with 8 GB RAM

(Photo - Amazon)

5. Asus Vivobook 15

Asus Vivobook 15
5/5

Price – Rs 37,990

Processor - Core i3 10th generation

Display – 15.6 inches anti-glare

Storage – 512 GB SSD with 8 GB RAM

(Photo - Asus)

