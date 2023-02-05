From high-quality images to calling shortcut feature: Know WhatsApp’s 5 latest features that are coming soon

WhatsApp is reportedly developing several new features to enhance the app experience for users.

The goal of WhatsApp's engineers is to continuously improve and add new capabilities to Meta's instant messaging service. Every time WhatsApp releases a new version, there are some intriguing new features aimed at improving the platform's user interface and privacy. As a result of recent events, WhatsApp is anticipated to release a number of new features.

WAbetainfo claims that WhatsApp is creating new capabilities for its customers on Android, iOS, and the web. New features are currently being worked on or tested, and it is anticipated that they will be made available to all users in upcoming releases.

Let's examine in greater detail the planned WhatsApp features and their operation.