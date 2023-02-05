Search icon
From high-quality images to calling shortcut feature: Know WhatsApp’s 5 latest features that are coming soon

WhatsApp is reportedly developing several new features to enhance the app experience for users.

  DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Feb 05, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

The goal of WhatsApp's engineers is to continuously improve and add new capabilities to Meta's instant messaging service. Every time WhatsApp releases a new version, there are some intriguing new features aimed at improving the platform's user interface and privacy. As a result of recent events, WhatsApp is anticipated to release a number of new features.

WAbetainfo claims that WhatsApp is creating new capabilities for its customers on Android, iOS, and the web. New features are currently being worked on or tested, and it is anticipated that they will be made available to all users in upcoming releases. 

Let's examine in greater detail the planned WhatsApp features and their operation. 

1. WhatsApp- Icon for high-quality images

The drawing tool header on WhatsApp will soon get a new setting icon that will let users change the photo quality. Users will be able to send photographs in their original quality thanks to the new feature. 

 

2. WhatsApp- Pin messages in chats

WhatsApp is working on a feature which will allow the user to pin the message in one-on-one and group chats as well so that the important message doesn’t get lost.

 

3. WhatsApp- Calling shortcut feature

As was seen in a recent beta rollout of the app, WhatsApp is developing a calling shortcut function. Users of the new function will be able to make a calling shortcut for a particular contact, which will then be placed immediately on the home screen. 

 

4. WhatsApp- Sharing voice notes as status

Given that WhatsApp already allows you to send audio messages to ordinary chats, the platform is presently testing a Voice Status upgrade, which sounds quite cool. You can post a voice note as a status update soon.

 

5. WhatsApp- Blocking contacts

According to recent reports, WhatsApp is introducing the ability to block users from both notifications and the chat list. Two more access points for blocking people are reportedly being added to the app. By selecting the chat option from the chat list, you can block a contact as the first shortcut. The second choice is to block users using the mobile notification they receive. 

 

