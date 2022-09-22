Search icon
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Smart TVs from Samsung, Infinix and others with up to 47% off

The Flipkart Big Billion days sale starts from tomorrow.

  • Sep 22, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin tonight. Discounts will be available on a variety of items during the sale, including clothing, smartphones, laptops, home electronics like TVs and air conditioners, and gadgets like smartwatches and wireless earbuds. The online retailer has joined forces with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to give customers a 10% instant discount during the sale. Customers of Paytm will also receive 10% in guaranteed savings during the Flipkart sale.
 
The sale prices are now live on Flipkart app and website. If you are planning to buy a new Television, then Flipkart is offering the best deals with massive discounts on Samsung, Mi, Realme, LG and more. 

1. SAMSUNG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Tizen TV

The Samsung HD LED TV is currently priced at Rs. 15,490 on the big sale. The HD picture quality, in combination with PurColor, will ensure that you never have a dull moment throughout your TV-viewing experience. Flipkart is offering 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis bank card and no cost EMI is also available.

2. Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

Realme is powered by Chroma Boost Picture Engine which enhances the picture quality to take your visual experience beyond measure. It is available at Rs. 18,999 after almost 47% discount on the product. It is also providing extra Rs. 6,000 off (price inclusive of cashback/coupon) and Flipkart Axis Bank card offers 5% discount as well with no EMI cost available.

3. Mi 5A 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Audio

Mi TV is available at Rs. 13,999 after 41% discount on the product. This TV will enhance your aural experience with Dolby Audio, which provides 20 W high-fidelity sound. With no cost EMI available; bank is also offering a 5% discount on the Flipkart Axis bank card. 

4. LG Ultra HD LED Smart WebOS TV 2022 Edition

The LG Ultra HD (4K) is available at Rs. 30,990 after 38% off on the original price. The bank is offering 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and you can get extra ₹19000 off (price inclusive of cashback/coupon). This TV comes with a UHD 4K resolution display so that you can get a true-to-life visual quality and vivid colours. 

5. Infinix HD Ready LED Smart Linux TV

The Infinix HD Smart TV is priced at Rs. 8,999 currently on Flipkart sale. It is offering a 47% discount on the original price of the product. Flipkart Axis Bank Card is offering 5% cashback on the product with no EMI cost available. 

