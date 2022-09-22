Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Smart TVs from Samsung, Infinix and others with up to 47% off

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin tonight. Discounts will be available on a variety of items during the sale, including clothing, smartphones, laptops, home electronics like TVs and air conditioners, and gadgets like smartwatches and wireless earbuds. The online retailer has joined forces with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to give customers a 10% instant discount during the sale. Customers of Paytm will also receive 10% in guaranteed savings during the Flipkart sale.