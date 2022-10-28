Search icon
Elon Musk buys Twitter: Take a look at other innovative companies backed by the billionaire

Take a look at innovative companies backed by Elon Musk.

  • Oct 28, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

Elon Musk closed the $44 billion acquisition deal to become the new owner of popular microblogging platform Twitter. Known as the most successful tech entrepreneur in the world, Musk is often part of the news for innovations and ventures. The CEO of Tesla is also popular for his opinions on world events and politics. Although ridiculed by a few, Musk is hailed as a hero by tech enthusiasts for his ideas and vision. Popular for his work in the field of electric vehicles and space travel, Musk is also the founder and chief executive officer of several other firms. Let's have a look at innovative companies backed by Elon Musk.

 

1. Twitter

Twitter
1/6

Elon Musk became the new owner of microblogging platform Twitter after closing the massive $44 billion buyout deal. Founded in 2016, Twitter is among the most used social media platforms across the world.

 

2. Neuralink

Neuralink
2/6

As the name suggests, Neuralink is a Neurotechnology firm that is focused on developing brain implants. Founded in 2016, the company aims to develop ultra high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect humans and computers.

 

3. The Boring Company

The Boring Company
3/6

The Boring Company is a infrastructure and tunnel construction company that is aimed to make intra-city transit systems better. With this firm, Elon Musk wants to solve traffic issues in major cities across the globe.

 

4. Open AI

Open AI
4/6

OpenAI is an artificial intelligence research company which is backed by several tech entrepreneurs. The company claims that it is dedicated to ensuring that general purpose artificial intelligence benefits all humanity.

 

5. SpaceX

SpaceX
5/6

Founded by Elon Musk in 2002, SpaceX is a spacecraft manufacturer, space launch provider, and a satellite communications corporation. The company has the goal of reducing space transportation costs to enable the colonisation of Mars.

 

6. Tesla

Tesla
6/6

Tesla is a clean energy and automotive company based in Austin, Texas. The company designs and manufactures electric vehicles, battery panels, solar roof tiles and other products that are focused on a greener environment.

 

